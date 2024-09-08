RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced the grand opening of its regional office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This strategic move underscores Carrier’s commitment to enhancing its operations in the Middle East, aligning with the region’s growth and development ambitions.

“Establishing our Regional office in Riyadh is a strategic decision that aligns with our vision to be closer to our customers and partners in this rapidly growing region. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its focus on sustainability and innovation make Riyadh an ideal location for our regional headquarters.” said Didier GENOIS, Vice President & General Manager, Carrier CHVAC Europe, Middle East, and Africa, “This move will allow us to better serve the needs of our customers and accelerate the deployment of our cutting-edge intelligent climate and energy solutions across the region.”

Tony Jabbour, Managing Director of CHVAC Middle East, stated, “The establishment of our RHQ in Saudi Arabia underscores our commitment to the region and reflects our confidence in its future growth. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this move creates for both Carrier and our customers.”

