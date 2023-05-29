Kuwait: Burgan Bank recently participated in and sponsored the 19th International Jewelry Exhibition, which concluded on a high note. The event drew many local, regional, and international visitors to the International Fair grounds in Mishref over the course of six days, from May 24 to 29, 2023. The Bank’s sponsorship of the prominent fair is an extension of its dedicated efforts to support organizations that boost trade and commerce activities across Kuwait and are vital to the local economy.

As part of its sponsorship and participation, representatives of Burgan Bank were present with a booth to highlight the Bank’s diverse range of products and services that suit all customer segments. More importantly, Burgan Bank encouraged visitors to enjoy a comfortable, easy, and convenient shopping experience throughout the exhibition by facilitating various financial services through its KNET and point-of-sales machines. The Bank also collaborated with the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Communications to process fee collection, bringing convenience to international exhibitors participating in the fair.

This year’s edition of the International Jewelry Exhibition brought together manufacturers, suppliers, collectors, and buyers under one roof to discuss the latest market trends, learn about new industry developments, and form successful business relationships. The visitors also enjoyed a unique shopping experience with a grand display of fine jewelry collections, contemporary designs, custom and fashion jewelry, precious stones, and gems. Other features included luxury giftware, watches, clocks, packaging, and display services from world-renowned suppliers.

It serves to note that Burgan Bank strongly believes in the importance of international trade activities and events to help develop the local economy and achieve the New Kuwait Vision 2035. To this end, the Bank remains committed to promoting organizations involved in the trade and commerce industry in the country. It also seeks to continue showcasing Kuwait’s readiness and ability to host local, regional, and international events that attract visitors from all over the world.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third-largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.