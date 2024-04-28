The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) has purchased a new immediate liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment, scheduled to arrive at Jordan's Aqaba regasification terminal between May 18th and 19th, Asharq Business reported, citing Bloomberg.

After being converted back to gas at the Jordanian facility, the LNG shipment will be transferred to Egypt.

The shipment was purchased at a premium to the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), which is the industry benchmark.

It was reported last week that Egypt seeks to import three shipments of LNG monthly, starting from July until October, for up to $120 million a month.

As of May, Egypt is reportedly planning to halt exports of LNG in order to meet the demands of power plants.

On April 8th, it was reported that EGAS looks forward to importing at least one shipment of LNG a month until July or August.

It was also revealed on April 4th, that EGAS bought at least one shipment of LNG for delivery in May.

Moreover, it was recently announced that EGAS is in talks over renting a gasification ship under a renewable five-year contract.

