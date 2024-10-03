The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is planning to import seven shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October to meet the national gas network’s daily requirements, Al Arabiya Business reported, citing a government official.

Of the seven shipments, six will be received at Ain Sokhna Port and gasified on the floating storage regasification unit Hog Gallon.

The seventh shipment will arrive at Aqaba Port in Jordan, where it will be gasified and transported to Egypt.

These shipments are part of a larger contract for 20 LNG shipments set for delivery in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

Major suppliers, including bp, Shell, Total, and Glencore, are involved in the deal.

The government has prioritized directing gas supplies to Egypt's power plants and energy-intensive industries, the official highlighted.

The Ministry of Petroleum is also exploring the addition of a floating storage and exchange unit at Ain Sokhna and the potential use of liquefaction facilities in Damietta and Idku in reverse, petroleum minister Karim Badawi previously unveiled.

Egypt's daily natural gas consumption is approximately 6.8 billion cubic feet, while domestic production stands at around 4.9 billion cubic feet.

