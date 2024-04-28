Mashreq Egypt, in collaboration with Visa, has launched the Mashreq NEO Visa Card, as per an emailed press release.

The newly launched card aims to deliver exceptional banking experiences to Egyptian citizens.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Mashreq NEO Visa Card, a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centric banking solutions", Amr El Bahey, CEO, Mashreq Egypt, said.

"With Visa's expertise and Mohamed Salah's star power, we are empowering individuals with convenient, rewarding, and personalized experiences,"he added.

For her part, Malak El Baba, Vice President and Egypt Country Manager at Visa, commented: "Our partnership with Mashreq is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, accessibility, and the empowerment of individuals.”

“The Mashreq NEO Visa Card represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology, seamless banking services, and exclusive benefits tailored to meet the evolving needs of consumers,” she added.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).