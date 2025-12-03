Executives from Abu Dhabi Airports join Bombardier leadership at site of the company’s landmark Abu Dhabi service centre



Abu Dhabi – Bombardier today announced significant progress on its new state-of-the-art service centre at the Al Bateen Executive Airport (AZI). Construction has advanced, with the structural framework of the main building and hangar now rising. On track to open in the second half of 2026, this flagship facility represents a major milestone in Bombardier’s strategy to expand its global customer service and support network and deliver world-class maintenance capabilities in the Middle East.



“Seeing this flagship facility take shape is a powerful symbol of Bombardier’s commitment to delivering world-class maintenance capabilities in the Middle East,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Bombardier Aftermarket Services and Strategy. “At Bombardier, our priority is to be our customers’ most trusted ally throughout their aviation journey. We strive to make every service experience seamless, guided by care, convenience, and confidence. This new service centre stands as a powerful testament to that commitment further reinforced by our #1 ranking in product support for two consecutive years.”



Spanning approximately 120,000 sq. ft., the new service centre will feature a 55,000 sq. ft. hangar, a dedicated parts depot, and a full suite of maintenance services including scheduled and unscheduled heavy maintenance, aircraft modifications, and Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support. The facility will accommodate Bombardier’s newest addition, the Global 8000, alongside the entire Learjet, Challenger, and Global families. Once operational in 2026, the facility will create approximately 100 highly skilled jobs in Abu Dhabi, further reinforcing Bombardier’s presence in this key financial hub and complementing its existing Dubai Line Maintenance Station.



This development in Abu Dhabi is part of Bombardier’s global strategy to strengthen its customer support footprint and deliver world-class service. It also aligns with Abu Dhabi Airports’ broader Al Bateen Executive Airport Masterplan, which aims to elevate the airport’s position as a premier hub for business aviation through enhanced infrastructure, advanced service capabilities, and world-class facilities.

Besides this development, Bombardier recently announced a large-scale, multi-phase U.S. expansion initiative, which kicked off this fall with the introduction of a new service facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Bombardier further unveiled the addition of a state-of-the-art paint shop at its London-Biggin Hill service centre. These investments underscore Bombardier’s commitment to providing comprehensive aftermarket solutions and enhancing convenience for customers worldwide.



About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.



Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.