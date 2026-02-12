BlueFive Capital today announced that it launched BlueFive Leasing. This initiative establishes one of the first dedicated aircraft leasing asset management platforms in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, marking a significant milestone in the development of the area’s aviation finance landscape. BlueFive Leasing will be based out of the firm’s offices in Muscat, Oman.

The new platform is positioned to capitalize on the robust growth of air travel in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. It will focus on leasing narrow-body and wide-body aircraft of all ages through the cycle, to a diverse client base of high-quality airlines worldwide. By providing a critical source of aviation capital from the GCC, BlueFive Leasing aims to extend market-leading leasing products to its airline customers, while providing its partners with access to a scalable, institutionally governed product delivering attractive, risk-adjusted returns.

BlueFive Leasing is formed through a landmark partnership between BlueFive Capital and one of the Oman sovereign institutions. Alongside the launch, the platform will commence fundraising for its first investment vehicle, BlueFive Wings Fund I, targeting in excess of $1.0 billion in commitments for commercial aircraft assets.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital, said: “The establishment of BlueFive Leasing reflects a strategic move to diversify the region’s investment portfolios and deepen its participation in the global aviation value chain. With our strong capital base and expert management team, the platform is well-equipped to navigate market cycles and seize opportunities in the dynamic aviation sector.”

BlueFive Leasing comes six months after BlueFive Capital opened its office in Muscat, Oman, a region that has significant appetite for new products that can bolster domestic investment portfolios as well as attract external capital.

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $7.4 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-potential economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Beijing, the firm offers private equity, real estate, infrastructure and financial products to private wealth, institutional and retail clients.

BlueFive Capital was founded in late 2024 and is led by Hazem Ben-Gacem, one of the longest tenured professionals in the global private equity landscape. For more information, please visit www.bluefivecapital.com.

