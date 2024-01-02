Blue Ocean Corporation, the Middle East’s biggest management training services brand’s initiative of upskilling UAE nationals as part of its 25th-year celebrations, has amassed an overwhelming response from corporate clients across government, semi-government, and private sectors. The program, aligned with Blue Ocean’s commitment to support the UAE’s government’s efforts to increase Emiratization across multiple departments was announced earlier this year in August.

“As part of our 25th-year celebration this year, we announced training programs for upskilling UAE nationals. Over the years, the UAE has inspired us in several ways and supported us a lot in our journey of growth. We wanted to give back to the country, and what better way to express our gratitude than empowering the UAE nationals; to help them excel in their professional fields,” said Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation.

The Emirati Human Resources Competitiveness Council has increased the Emiratisation rate to 2 percent annually for skilled jobs in private sector establishments with 50 or more. The overall rate will increase by 10 percent by 2026.

With this initiative, Blue Ocean took a significant step towards contributing to the development of Emirati talent by empowering them and training them in necessary skills like communications, people management, HR, administration, time management, business writing, etc., to help them secure a rewarding career across different industries.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), UAE, whose employees took part in the training program, appreciated the workshop conducted by Blue Ocean.



Appreciating Blue Ocean’s trainings, Ahmed Mohammed Issa Al Sowaidi, Group Chief HR and Administration Office of Al Naboodah Group said, “The team has customized the training exclusively that matched our needs and requirement. The trainings were indeed delivered satisfactorily and has met our objectives.”

All trainings were facilitated by industry experts and have benefitted many government and private entities including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Emirates Food Industries, Nesto, Al Naboodah, Aries Group, Bidfood and Rafid Automotive Solutions etc.

“Your team’s dedication to delivering relevant and insightful content tailored to the needs of our UAE nationals was evident throughout the entire session,” remarked Shibu Retnakar, Manager – L&D, Nesto.

Ahmed Al Musharrekh, Chief Officer of Rafid Automotive Solutions thanked Blue Ocean for its commitment to excellence, adding that the training has significantly contributed to the personal and professional development of participants.

As part of this training drive, Blue Ocean has successfully trained teams comprising of UAE nationals from healthcare, hospitality, F&B, retail, automotive, logistics, shipping, quality management, pharmaceutical, energy, utility, facilities management, government and administration backgrounds.

“The dedication and professionalism demonstrated by your trainers were tailored to the specific needs of our group, ensuring that each participant could grasp the concepts effectively,” said Anuraj P.D, Director of Aries Group.

Samer Abou Daher, Director of People & Culture at Bidfood added, “The training program organized by Blue Ocean was a valuable opportunity for our UAE national employees to gain relevant skills and knowledge in their roles.”

“Leadership and soft skills are of paramount significance, irrespective of which industry or sector professionals hail from. With our commitment to excellence and empowerment, we strive to develop a generation of skilled local workforce that will be an asset for the UAE’s growth and development,” added Abdul Azeez, Group Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation.

Mohamed Al Ali, Group Vice-Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation remarked, “The addition of more skilled local talent will only result in a win-win situation for organizations and individuals. These types of training are crucial in preparing the next generation of skilled Emirati professionals. Also, local workforces are valuable resources for employers as they help in identifying the right opportunities in the region.”

Blue Ocean’s efforts in nurturing empowerment through training and education has earned significant recognitions like the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, MOHRE Award, Superbrands, Great Place to Work, and more.

About Blue Ocean Corporation: Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation is an award-winning organization recognized for its excellence, quality, values, and innovative products and solutions. The group has expanded widely over two decades, offering premium solutions to clients across diverse verticals – Training, Consultancy, Conferences, and Recruitment. Blue Ocean caters to a diversified client portfolio of 75+ nationalities and has a 150,000+ worldwide alumni community in 16+ countries with a strong presence in the MENA region and the Indian sub-continent.