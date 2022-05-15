Supporting exports, imports, and freight forwarding services for major events and initiatives in Qatar and abroad, the company celebrates inspiring accomplishments during 2021 and Q1 2022

Doha – Qatar’s most trusted logistics partner, Bin Yousef Cargo, recently celebrated an array of exceptional achievements and initiatives during 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. From the completion of major supply projects in Qatar and abroad, to the smooth progress of the company’s growth strategy, and a recognition of the efficiency of its logistical processes, Bin Youssef Cargo has demonstrated strength and resilience in operations and logistics management.

Amongst a wider portfolio of remarkable deliverables, the company has been the committed partner of several major events nationwide, facilitating the import and re-export of shipments for the ATP Qatar Open Tennis Tournament, the 35th edition of the WAGR Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship 2021 organized by the Doha Golf Club, as well as the fireworks shipments for the 2021 Qatar National Day celebrations and the Qatar International Food Festival.

For event cargo movements, the company supported the Critical Temporary Power, Broadcast Power & Broadcast HVAC for FIFA official sites during the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, the 10th edition of the Arab world's national team football tournament. Bin Yousef Cargo also supported local freight for the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live 2021 event in Lusail Arena.

In recognition of its excellence in logistical services, Bin Yousef Cargo was also the official freight forwarder for a number of key events organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in the country, including the 23rd Qatar National Arabian Horse Show and the Katara International Arabian Horses Festival 2022 – KIAHF at the Katara Cultural Village, as well as HH The Amir Sword Equestrian Festival 2022, which was held in February 2022.

Bin Yousef Cargo has also collaborated with government entities to shore up their efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has taken on the process of importing chiller units, generators and other accessories for the Qatar Vaccination Center for the Business and Industry Sector, considered one of the largest vaccination centres in the world, located near the Asian Town in Mesaimeer.

The company’s Transport Team was also instrumental in the cross-border transport of cargo under TIR (The International Road Transport agreement) into Qatar, demonstrating the benefits for the improvement of transit connectivity between borders and integration into the logistics chain service. Such process has managed to provide customers with quality service for much lower prices.

Being the Official Logistics Service Provider for the Qatar Pavilion at EXPO 2020 in the UAE, Bin Yousef Cargo exhibited capabilities to manage efficiently and successfully operations abroad, an aspect that enabled them to successfully execute the first phase of the US Samaritan’s Purse, humanitarian aid project. Through their Iraq office, the company was able to provide physical aid to Afghanistan refugees in coordination with the US military base in Qatar.

With more than 35 years of experience, delivering operational excellence for the freight forwarding industry, the Bin Yousef Cargo is committed to servicing the nation with a fully integrated logistics service suite throughout its global network across 180 countries and to support Qatar’s efforts ahead of the upcoming global sports events.

