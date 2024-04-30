Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) said in a key milestone the first container shipment was recently transported by rail from Jubail Commercial Port to Riyadh Dry Port, a major step that will help improve transportation and logistics efficiency.

The shipment of 78 TEUs was transported on the railway connecting Jubail Commercial Port with the East Train Network, which has a maximum capacity of 140 TEUs per trip.

It was possible due to the collaboration between Mawani, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), and the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), said the statement from Mawani.

This cooperation between Mawani and other relevant authorities, notably SAR, contributes to achieving an integrated transport of containers, bulk materials, and general cargo, it added.

SAR networks connect Riyadh Dry Port with King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail, Jubail Commercial Port, and Ras Al-Khair Port. This adds a "competitive advantage" to those ports and contributes to better and faster loading and unloading services.

Mawani had entered into a partnership agreement with SAR in early April to establish a unified framework and adopt a general organizational and legislative model for cargo transportation to and from its ports via railways.

This aligns with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

According to Mawani, the railway increases connectivity, and the efficiency of logistics operations, and consolidates the kingdom's position as a global logistics hub bridging three continents.

It also improves the quality of services provided at the ports, offering innovative logistics services that enhance the efficiency of exports and imports.

This initiative will provide logistical support to industrial and commercial ports in the Kingdom, enhancing their competitiveness and supporting trade by offering safe and sustainable solutions that reduce harmful emissions and help preserve the environment, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).