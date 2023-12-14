Dubai - BESIX signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dubai Municipality (DM), marking a significant step in our mission to contribute to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and the energy transition. The MOU was signed at COP28 and underlined the parties' commitment to implementing impactful and sustainable solutions for a better world.

The MOU formalises a high-level cooperation agreement between BESIX, HZI (Hitachi Zosen Inova) and DM to promote collaboration, aligning perfectly with our commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Key Highlights:

BESIX, and partner HZI, will cooperate on training, knowledge exchange, conferences, and field visits related to our field of work, with a strong focus on sustainable energy solutions.

Dubai Municipality will support BESIX and HZI in researching and publishing scientific papers, exchanging knowledge and experiences, and participating in relevant conferences, particularly those related to BESIX's energy transition projects.

In return, BESIX will offer consultations, technical training programs, and joint research efforts, particularly emphasising our solid waste portfolio, including Emirates RDF, Warsan Waste to Energy, Sludge to Energy, Green Hydrogen, and SAFI.

This partnership is an exciting opportunity for BESIX to contribute to the growth and development of Dubai as a global leader in sustainability and clean energy.

"Dubai Municipality is a valued partner who shares our vision for a sustainable future. This partnership underlines BESIX's commitment in the vital areas of energy transition and waste management. Together with DM and HZI, we can deliver sustainable solutions that address local challenges," expressed BESIX General Manager Peter Lembrechts.

