Sharjah, UAE – Bank of Sharjah announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, reporting a net profit of AED 435 million, a 47% increase compared to AED 296 million for the same period last year. On a quarterly basis, net profit rose to AED 166 million in Q3 2025, a 33% increase over the AED 125 million posted in Q3 2024.

These strong results underscore the Bank’s commitment to sustainable and profitable growth. Key performance indicators improved significantly, with net interest income increasing by 60% to AED 514 million, and operating income rising by 46% to AED 713 million. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 29.9%, compared to 36.4% in the prior year, driven by strict cost discipline and operational efficiency.

The balance sheet expanded steadily, with total assets reaching AED 49.6 billion, up 14% from December 2024. Net loans and advances grew by 26% to AED 30.7 billion, reflecting strong lending activity and successful execution of various wholesale banking transactions. Customers’ deposits increased by 11% to AED 33.1 billion, maintaining a healthy loan-to-deposit ratio of 92.7%.

Commenting on the Bank’s results, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Bank of Sharjah, stated: “Bank of Sharjah continues to demonstrate strong performance and strategic consistency, delivering another quarter of solid growth and profitability. Our results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025 reaffirm the Bank’s financial resilience, prudent governance, and commitment to sustainable value creation. The Bank’s robust balance sheet expansion, diversified income streams, and steady improvement in asset quality highlight our ability to perform and grow in a dynamic operating environment.”

He added: “As we move toward year-end, we remain guided by our core principles of stability, integrity, and long-term vision. Our focus remains on consistent growth, sound risk management, and continued support to the UAE’s economic development and financial strength.”

Also expressing delight at the Bank’s performance, Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, commented: “With a net profit reaching AED 435 million, exceeding the Bank’s full-year 2024 profits, and with returns on equity and assets reaching multi-year highs, Bank of Sharjah continues to translate strategic intent into measurable outcomes across all areas of the business.

This quarter’s exceptional results reflect the success of our strategic execution, our continued focus on customer value and operational efficiency, and the growing impact of our ongoing transformation agenda. Our performance was underpinned by healthy loan growth, strong client activity, and disciplined cost management, resulting in a cost-to-income ratio below 30%. Our sustained balance sheet growth, improved credit quality, and solid liquidity position the Bank strongly for the future.”

He added: “With a solid foundation and disciplined execution of our strategic priorities, Bank of Sharjah is on track to continue delivering superior performance and long-term value for all stakeholders.”

About Bank of Sharjah:

Bank of Sharjah was established on December 22, 1973, through a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Banking operations started in May 1974. The Bank was the first commercial bank in Sharjah, the fifth in the Federation and the first to make 40% of its capital available for public subscription.