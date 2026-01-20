Autograph Collection’s first safari camp invites travellers to experience spectacular night skies, captivating game drives, and local cultural connections.

SERENGETI, TANZANIA – Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection has opened its doors, marking the Autograph Collection brand’s first safari camp. Located in the Serengeti, near the Fort Ikoma gate of Serengeti National Park, the camp offers travellers a deeply immersive stay that celebrates the rhythm of nature, the artistry of local craftsmanship, and the spirit of community.

Design Rooted in Land, People, and Stars

True to Autograph Collection’s brand’s ethos, Mapito Safari Camp reflects a dedication to quality craftsmanship and distinctive design. Here, every detail pays homage to the land, the people, and the endless sky above.

The camp features 15 tented suites and one two-bedroom villa, all opening onto private decks with sweeping views over the Serengeti wilderness and its expansive skies. Every tented suite boasts a retractable canvas roof, inviting guests to sleep beneath a canopy of stars, while in-room telescopes transform evenings into celestial adventures. The two-bedroom villa offers expansive indoor-outdoor living space, a private dining room, pool and kitchen, ideal for families or groups of friends.

Designed by Arusha studio Dunia Designs, the interiors celebrate Tanzanian craft and culture, blending clean architectural lines with handmade artistry. Nearly every detail, from woven kikoys by Ifakara Women Weavers Association and beadwork from Randilen and Fort Ikoma to hand-blown glassware from Shanga, was created by local, female-led and artisan cooperatives, with each piece telling a story of place, people, and purpose. Dunia Designs’ signature recycled material appears throughout the camp in the form of artistic sculptural works, stools, sofas, and benches. Together, these elements reflect Mapito Safari Camp’s ethos: supporting local livelihoods while creating spaces that are both informative and inspiring for guests.

Elevated Experiences Under Endless Skies

At Mapito Safari Camp, days follow the rhythm of nature. At first light, guests can rise above the plains in a sunrise hot-air balloon or set out on expertly guided game drives with the chance to observe a remarkable diversity of wildlife, including lions, elephants, buffalo, leopards, and giraffes. As night falls, Mapito Safari Camp’s signature night drives reveal the wilderness under the stars as leopards slip between acacia shadows, hyenas call across the savannah, and elusive nocturnal species - civets, genets, bush babies, and nightjars - emerge in the darkness. Night safaris are conducted only on designated routes around the camp, using softened lighting and thoughtful viewing practices to limit disturbance to wildlife.

For authentic cultural connection, guests can visit nearby Robanda Village, where Ikoma artisans lead immersive experiences such as canvas painting, beadwork, cooking, and drumming, sharing traditions passed down through generations.

Flavours of the Serengeti

At the heart of the camp, Njia Restaurant takes guests on a culinary journey where global sensibilities meet Tanzanian soul. Seasonal ingredients are sourced from the camp’s own vegetable garden and transformed into elegant, flavourful dishes that honour both heritage and innovation. The Njia Lounge invites slow afternoons with a book and a glass of wine, while the Mapito Bar offers a vantage point to soak in the Serengeti sunset, where signature cocktails are served as the plains shift from gold to indigo. As dusk deepens, The Boma becomes a circle of warmth and connection, where the flicker of firelight sets the stage for storytelling, and the timeless customs of the Ikoma.

Wellness in the Wild

Anchored in Africa’s healing traditions, the spa at Mapito Safari Camp draws on the restorative properties of natural botanicals such as baobab and moringa. The signature Calabash Massage, performed with warm gourds, soothes the body while evoking ancient wellness rituals passed down through generations. Guests can maintain their wellness routine in the gym, where state-of-the-art equipment is framed by sweeping views of the Serengeti, or greet the day with sunrise yoga sessions that unfold in quiet harmony with the awakening plains.

Guests can also take a dip in the rim-flow pool. By day, the pool mirrors the sky; by night, lights embedded in the pool floor mirror the stars above, creating the illusion of swimming through the night sky.

A Safari with Positive Impact

Located in the wilderness area adjoining the Serengeti National Park, Mapito Safari Camp was founded on the belief that true stewardship means safeguarding the surrounding environment and empowering the people who live alongside it.

Professionally trained local guides follow strict ethical wildlife‑viewing standards such as keeping appropriate distance from wildlife, using designated routes, and controlling light at night to provide meaningful safaris that do not impose on wildlife.

Community initiatives are equally significant. The camp is restoring the Robanda Healthcare Centre and has employed a full-time doctor to provide free consultations and medicines where healthcare was previously unavailable. During construction, Mapito Safari Camp generated over 250 jobs, and today, 90% of its workforce – including senior leadership – are Tanzanian.

Getting There

Mapito Safari Camp is located near Fort Ikoma Airstrip, a one hour and 15-minute flight from Kilimanjaro International Airport.

Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection, participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International, allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the resort and across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

For more information and reservation inquiries, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/jrosk-mapito-safari-camp-serengeti-autograph-collection/overview/

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 340 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse.

