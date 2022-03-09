Aspen Technology, Inc. a global leader in asset optimisation software, has announced a three-year co-operation agreement with the Chemical Engineering Department of King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM), a leading academic and research-based university located in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

Under the terms of the agreement, AspenTech will deliver technical training and competency development on process and asset optimisation technologies and operational analytics to students and academic staff at the University’s Chemical Engineering Department. The training will be based on the technologies and software products that AspenTech supplies. AspenTech will also provide the University with electronic course materials to support competency development, training classes and curriculum content development.

Dr. Hassan M. Baaqeel, Chairman, Chemical Engineering (CHE) department, KFUPM, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with AspenTech. We are looking forward to working with them to ensure students and staff get the opportunity to use innovative process optimization technologies and receive high-quality training to support that use.”

Craig Smith, Managing Director - Saudi Arabia, Bahrain & Pakistan, AspenTech, said: “We are so pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with KFUPM students and faculty within the Chemical Engineering Department. Our goal is to empower students with the latest optimization tools and skills that will enable them to drive next generation technologies in Saudi energy markets. Building Saudi’s knowledge economy is the driver for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategic framework.”

Chris Jennings, Senior Director, Customer Support and Training, AspenTech, added: “We are looking forward to the opportunity that this agreement brings to help prepare university graduates as the industries we work in continue to digitally transform. Through this program participants will learn how companies are applying AspenTech’s solutions to drive key company initiatives such as sustainability and asset optimisation. A key objective of this partnership is to develop KFUPM graduates to be future leaders in enabling companies in Saudi Arabia to be at the forefront of the digital evolution.”