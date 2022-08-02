Ask Adam has launched its business, with a target of up to 300 projects in various regions, and targeted sales for the benefit of developers amounting to about EGP 1bn for the first year.

Adam Amin, founder and CEO of Ask Adam said that the company has an ambitious plan to work in Egypt's real estate market, based on market studies to determine market needs and customer choices.

Amin added that the company aims to have its portfolio of projects in multiple cities and regions that meet needs of a large customer base in real estate market.



He noted that the company aims to have projects in New Cairo, New Administrative Capital, 6th of October, Sheikh Zayed, New Alamein, Galala City, Ain Sokhna, Red Sea and North Coast. Additionally, the company aims to have foreign branches in United Arab Emirates.



He pointed out that the company focuses on providing real estate consultancy to client and assisting him in choosing unit that suits his needs, whether it is residential, commercial units, serviced apartments or office. In addition to, assisting him in choosing payment plan that fits his financial capabilities, in addition to assisting client in choosing the best company in providing after-sales services to preserve client's investment in the project, by providing practical and realistic solutions that suit the client.



Furthermore, Ask Adam provides solutions to customer for all types of finishes with multiple options for prices with the possibility of installments for customer for the longest possible period, which makes the company provide a diverse package of services to the customer, he elaborated.



“The company focuses on providing consultation to customer that focuses on serving him in the first place, while facilitating customer booking procedures,” he explained.” Ask Adam focuses on providing all solutions available to customer when choosing his unit. Buying, selling or pricing property is one of the important decisions taken by customer that requires providing consultations to make this important decision.”



He pointed out that the company focused on selecting its teamwork that has sufficient experience to provide the role of consultant, while providing necessary training to be aware of all market changes and their impact on client. Besides, paying attention to qualifying human cadres to provide better services. The company was also interested in cooperating with the largest real estate companies in Egyptian and Emirati market.



Ask Adam company has branches in multiple areas that facilitate customer access to it. The company’s branches are located in areas of Fifth Settlement, Sheikh Zayed, Nile Towers, the Corniche, Sheraton, Nasr City, Mohandessin and Alexandria besides the company’s branch in Dubai, in order to facilitate marketing of Egyptian projects abroad, which is part of the state’s plan to export property.

