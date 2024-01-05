Dubai, UAE: - Aramex, the leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, announced a collaboration with the movie, Dunki starring the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The partnership marks Aramex as the official brand partner for the movie and is a showcase of the brand’s commitment to expanding its presence in India.

In a scene from the film, Khan’s character receives a package from Aramex at a hotel, putting a spotlight on the brand’s global delivery services. Additionally, a co-branded feature promoting the film & the brand, showcases Shah Rukh Khan talking about Aramex as “your perfect delivery partner” for sending packages safely to any corner of the world, before encouraging viewers to download the Aramex app.

The collaboration with the film Dunki is a significant step in Aramex’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its brand awareness in India.

Mike Rich, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Aramex, commented on the partnership, saying, “Partnering with the film 'Dunki' was an incredible opportunity for Aramex to strengthen our positioning in India. We seized the opportunity to collaborate with one of India's biggest production houses that produced the film, its renowned director Rajkumar Hirani, and arguably the global icon, Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is also filmed across different countries, aligning perfectly with our own global footprint.”

Aramex’s association with the film Dunki is strategically designed to resonate with Indian audiences, leveraging the country’s deep-rooted affinity for cinema and love for storytelling. “In India, with its vast cultural diversity and varied regional film industries, movies are a fundamental aspect of the country’s social and cultural fabric. Given this context, we believe that brands endorsed through associations with films with involvement of the lead actors and actresses gain significant trust among consumers.”

Aramex is also offering an exclusive promotion in India, wherein customers can enjoy a 60% discount on shipments sent through the Aramex app using the promo code ‘DUNKI’.

Dunki features an ensemble cast with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Dunki was released on December 21, 2023, in cinemas.

About Aramex:

Aramex, established 40 years ago, has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70+ countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we have committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), renowned globally. This commitment propels us to accelerate our climate action goals, aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

