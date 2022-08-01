PHOTO
Saudi Arabia, Jeddah: The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has started to promote leisure travel in recent years with the goal of reaching 70 million visitors at the start of 2022. Visitors to the kingdom have increased by 130% in just the first quarter of 2022, and there are no indicators that this growth will slow down now that COVID restrictions have been relieved. With more countries across the world also lifting restrictions, Saudi Arabia is on track to host the highest number of tourists in its history. The excitement around the nation is high, as attractions and activities are continuing to grow especially after the success of the Formula 1 & Riyadh season events that took place over the first half of the year.
At Rosewood Jeddah, visitors will get to discover exciting activities and Saudi destinations that are perfect for the summer season. Experience the thrill of Jeddah Corniche, wonderful views, with a huge variety of entertainment and lounges for the whole family and couples.
Mazen Allam, managing director of Rosewood Jeddah said, “Saudi Arabia is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, we’re very excited for people to see the milestones we’ve achieved in recent years and are enthralled to host people from all over the world this summer and give them the experience of a lifetime at Rosewood Jeddah.”.
Rosewood Jeddah Hotel
Rosewood Jeddah invites you in the summer of 2022 to enjoy a flawless combination of spectacular design and unprecedented sophistication. Spend a unique summer experiencing the Immerse offers featured alongside experiences from 29 additional Rosewood properties located worldwide across some of the best luxury vacation destinations. To view the complete list of Summer Immerse experiences, please visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/summer-immerse
Rosewood offers a wide range of options for those who want to indulge themselves in a world of flavors and tasting experiences, from a romantic meal to a delightful assortment of unique culinary offerings at its various eating places. In addition, the Summer Immerse experience gives tea lovers the option to unwind at Soleil while admiring the breathtaking Red Sea panorama as they take in the Arabic heritage.
What you Can Enjoy at Rosewood Jeddah this Summer?
Spectacular Rooftop Pool: Despite the scorching summer temperatures, there is plenty to tempt visitors, whether on business or pleasure. Rosewood Jeddah will leave guests feeling relaxed and rejuvenated, thanks to its spectacular rooftop pool with panoramic views of the Red Sea, state-of-the-art fitness center, three dining venues, and lounges.
Location and Highly Customizable Spaces: Rosewood Jeddah's versatile spaces make it a marvelous backdrop for the city's most prestigious events, such as meetings and conventions. The luxury hotel, located on the Jeddah Corniche, provides multifunctional venues for conferences, small business affairs, and private dining, allowing guests to return to in-person events with the warmth of space and safety procedures.
Smartly Designed Suites with the Comfort of Home: Choice of suite layouts allowing one-to-four guests per suite, In-room kitchens with appliances included and additional items available, and Space, including a table and chairs or a large desk, to eat and work, and Combinations of double-/full-, queen-, and king-sized beds (vary by location) chairs, couches, and sleeper-sofas and for sure Free Wi-Fi.
A Prestigious Lounge for relaxation: Each evening, as the sun sets over the cityscape, the rooftop of Rosewood Jeddah comes alive with artisan cocktails, gourmet bites, and a dynamic ‘see and be scene' crowd. Ascend to the tippy top of Rosewood Jeddah to relax, rejuvenate, and play by the sparkling poolside while taking in the breathtaking Corniche and the Red Sea views.
Exclusive Offers: Rosewood Jeddah offers a variety of unique packages to guarantee visitors make the most of their stay in Saudi Arabia. Whether staying for business or pleasure, this hotel provides a warm welcome and a variety of elegant, comfortable accommodations.