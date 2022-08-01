Saudi Arabia, Jeddah: The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has started to promote leisure travel in recent years with the goal of reaching 70 million visitors at the start of 2022. Visitors to the kingdom have increased by 130% in just the first quarter of 2022, and there are no indicators that this growth will slow down now that COVID restrictions have been relieved. With more countries across the world also lifting restrictions, Saudi Arabia is on track to host the highest number of tourists in its history. The excitement around the nation is high, as attractions and activities are continuing to grow especially after the success of the Formula 1 & Riyadh season events that took place over the first half of the year.

At Rosewood Jeddah, visitors will get to discover exciting activities and Saudi destinations that are perfect for the summer season. Experience the thrill of Jeddah Corniche, wonderful views, with a huge variety of entertainment and lounges for the whole family and couples.

Mazen Allam, managing director of Rosewood Jeddah said, “Saudi Arabia is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, we’re very excited for people to see the milestones we’ve achieved in recent years and are enthralled to host people from all over the world this summer and give them the experience of a lifetime at Rosewood Jeddah.”.

Rosewood Jeddah Hotel

Rosewood Jeddah invites you in the summer of 2022 to enjoy a flawless combination of spectacular design and unprecedented sophistication. Spend a unique summer experiencing the Immerse offers featured alongside experiences from 29 additional Rosewood properties located worldwide across some of the best luxury vacation destinations. To view the complete list of Summer Immerse experiences, please visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/summer-immerse

Rosewood offers a wide range of options for those who want to indulge themselves in a world of flavors and tasting experiences, from a romantic meal to a delightful assortment of unique culinary offerings at its various eating places. In addition, the Summer Immerse experience gives tea lovers the option to unwind at Soleil while admiring the breathtaking Red Sea panorama as they take in the Arabic heritage.

What you Can Enjoy at Rosewood Jeddah this Summer?