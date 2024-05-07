Dubai, UAE: Green mobility has taken another significant leap forward in the UAE, with the country’s premier multi-brand aftersales network – Al-Futtaim Auto Centers – announcing the launch of specialised maintenance and repair services for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles across its 18 facilities. The strategic rollout solidifies Al-Futtaim Automotive’s position as the frontrunner in building a comprehensive e-mobility ecosystem in the UAE, and also builds upon last year’s announcement, which saw the inauguration of the region’s first Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) accredited e-mobility training center for aftersales technicians.

Owners of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles of all makes and models can now benefit from maintenance, repair, and diagnostics performed by expert technicians trained at Al-Futtaim Automotive’s E-Mobility Training Centre.

Through the new service launch, Al-Futtaim Auto Centers caters to the growing demand for electrified mobility vehicles in the UAE, offering a one-stop solution destination for a wide range of automotive needs. With extended operating hours and a steadfast dedication to expertise, Al-Futtaim Auto Centers are poised to redefine the customer experience and establish themselves as the trusted mobility partner for EV enthusiasts across the UAE.

Jawahar Ganesh, Managing Director of Global Aftersales at Al-Futtaim Automotive, said, "With this groundbreaking launch, we are not only transforming Al-Futtaim Auto Centers into comprehensive hubs for modern mobility needs but also advancing Al-Futtaim Group’s COP28 commitment to bolster the EV ecosystem in the UAE. Our aim is to spark wider e-mobility adoption across the nation, setting a new standard for sustainable progress and customer-centric excellence.”

He further added, “By expanding our services to include EV maintenance and support, we are instilling a greater sense of confidence within customers to make the shift towards greener mobility options, be they individual car owners or fleet customers. Moreover, the commitment extends beyond Al-Futtaim Automotive’s own partner brands to offer repair services for third-party warranty claims, solidifying our aftersales division’s position as progressive industry leaders within the sector.”

Operating 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Al-Futtaim Auto Centers are fully equipped with cutting-edge technological tools to ensure the highest standard of service to serve owners of all brands of EVs and plug-in hybrids.

Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of five divisions within the Al-Futtaim Group, which provides quality products and services that enrich people’s lives and aspirations each and every day.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.