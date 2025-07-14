Dubai, UAE - Yango Ads, the AdTech division of Yango Group, a global tech company headquartered in Dubai, has introduced new monetization opportunities for mobile app publishers in the region. With enhanced access to global demand, smarter ad formats, and features designed to drive deeper user engagement, the company’s latest offering empowers developers to significantly increase in-app revenue and improve ad performance. These advancements are delivered through an updated SDK, built for seamless integration and optimized results.

The latest version of the advertising SDK introduces smarter ad formats and expanded access to global demand, helping developers earn more without interrupting the user experience. New interactive formats are already delivering up to 11% higher engagement, while AI-powered video previews have increased click-through rates by up to 4%. Ad Network by Yango Ads also supports integration with over 50 DSPs, including advertisers in high-value markets like the U.S. and South Korea, opening up stronger competition for ad placements and better monetization opportunities.

Additional upgrades to banner and horizontal video layouts are helping developers increase visibility and interaction, generating up to 5% more revenue. The SDK has also been optimized for speed and ease of integration, with a lighter build that reduces app load times and ensures smoother ad rendering. It includes improved banner auto-refresh logic, support for SKAdNetwork attribution on iOS, and adherence to app-ads.txt standards for added transparency and compliance.

“Developers face increasing challenges to grow revenue while maintaining a seamless user experience,” said Evgenii Pavlov, General Manager at Yango Ads MEA. “Our latest updates make it easier than ever for developers to access premium ad demand and maximize the value of every user interaction. These enhancements demonstrate our commitment to providing powerful yet easy-to-integrate tools that deliver meaningful business results.”

The timing of the release aligns with significant growth in the region’s app economy. UAE mobile app consumer spending is expected to exceed $500 million in 2025, while in-app advertising across MENA is forecast to grow by more than 14% year-on-year. With smartphone penetration in the UAE projected to surpass 97% by 2029, mobile-first monetization strategies are becoming a top priority for app developers and publishers.

These enhancements are part of Yango Ads’ broader strategy to deliver complete monetization solutions that combine AI-powered formats, performance marketing, and actionable audience insights. With the MENA mobile advertising market expected to reach $17.36 billion by 2029, Yango Ads remains focused on helping developers scale sustainably through smarter advertising technology.

For more information, visit https://yango-ads.com

