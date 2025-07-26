Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has introduced a series of new features to its award-winning Mobile App and the QIB Lite App, further strengthening its digital offering and enhancing access to essential financial services for all customers.

QIB has enhanced its Instant Credit Card feature by extending it to all eligible customers without requiring a salary transfer to QIB. The feature enables non-salaried customers to instantly apply for and receive a Credit Card via the QIB Mobile App, backed by a lien—a temporary hold—on a deposit or account balance. This update simplifies access to credit and offers customers greater flexibility and control over their finances.

Additionally, QIB has expanded its Instant Cash Pickup service to include Pakistan through direct API integration with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) via both QIB Mobile App and QIB Lite App. The Cash Pickup service enables QIB customers to send money securely to beneficiaries in Pakistan, who can collect the cash instantly from any participating HBL branch. The new corridor builds on the existing Cash Pickup network covering Jordan, Egypt, and the Philippines, offering valuable remittance options to Qatar’s expatriate communities.

Among the newly introduced services, the Salary Advance feature is now available for eligible low-income earners (WPS) through the QIB Mobile App as well. Customers can instantly access up to 80% of their net salary in just a few steps. The service offers a one-time settlement in the following month and a fixed monthly profit rate of only 1%, making it a simple, fast, and affordable solution for customers needing short-term liquidity. The service is now available on both QIB Mobile App and QIB Lite App.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “These new features reflect our ongoing efforts to build a more inclusive and responsive digital banking ecosystem. By listening to our customers and understanding their needs, we are continuously delivering solutions that improve financial access, convenience, and control. Whether it is helping customers bridge short-term expenses, access credit instantly, or support families abroad, QIB remains committed to customer-centric innovation. The continuous releases of new features is a testament to our promise to always expect more from QIB.”

With over 320 features and an enhanced user interface, the QIB Mobile App has become the preferred banking channel for QIB customers. The app offers customers full control over their accounts, cards, financing, and transactions, and enables them to fulfil all their banking requirements remotely. Customers can also open new accounts, apply for financing or credit cards, and book deposits instantly and securely.

Available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and self-register using their QID and PIN.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.