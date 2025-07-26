Beijing – Regulators and industry leaders convened today in Beijing for the GCAA-Volar Dialogue: Pioneering Innovation in Green Aviation, co-hosted by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Volar Air Mobility (Volar).

The Dialogue welcomed His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE GCAA; Mr. Henry Hooi, Chairman of Volar Air Mobility Holding Co.; Mr. Saif Aldarmaki, Chairman of Volar Air Mobility Industries and distinguished aviation industry pioneers.

The event focused on the development of various green aviation technologies, including sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), electric & hydrogen propulsion technologies, AI pilot training, green materials and green infrastructure development. Renowned sustainability expert, Dr. Sharon Lu presented on the advancement of the SAF industry and the alignment of industry initiatives with ICAO’s global decarbonization goals, highlighting opportunities for cross-border cooperation. Mr. Guo Yilin from Liaoning General Aviation Academy shared the development roadmap of the RX-series electric aircraft — the World’s Widest series of Electric Aircraft.

A key highlight was the progress of the Green Aviation Technology (GAT) Hub, an integrated incubation and commercialization platform ecosystem for sustainable aviation, established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year between the GCAA and Volar in Montreal during the ICAO Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Symposium.

Keynote Speech presented by His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE GCAA, stating:

“Advancing green technologies is central to the UAE’s vision for the future of aviation. We are committed to fostering innovation, supporting sustainable solutions, and strengthening international partnerships to drive real progress. The Green Aviation Technology (GAT) Hub stands as a key platform for collaboration towards cleaner skies and a more sustainable aviation future. Our partnership with Volar is an important step among many, reflecting the UAE’s dedication to innovation and global cooperation.”

Mr. Henry Hooi, Chairman of Volar Air Mobility Holding Co., highlighted the Hub’s transformative impact:

“The GAT Hub is the launchpad for a new era of green aviation in the UAE ecosystem. By connecting technology, talent, and investment, we are building a platform for scalable solutions to redefine air mobility—both regionally and globally.”

Mr. Saif Aldarmaki, Chairman of Volar Air Mobility Industries, supplemented:

“Today’s dialogue is another step forward in our mission to empower local communities, enable sustainable air mobility options, and educate the next generation. Through the GAT Hub, we are determined to deliver real-world impact and foster responsible growth in aviation.”

The session also featured perspectives from Dr. Yao Junchen and Ms. Zhang Xue, Co-Founding Members of the International Association for Green Aviation (IAGA), who emphasized the vital importance of academia-industry collaboration and shared actionable insights for fostering green aviation innovation and talent development.

The Dialogue facilitated introductions between the UAE and leading Chinese technology companies — Zhonghang Shanda Superalloys, Zhuhai Xiangyi Aviation Technology, Guofu Hydrogen and Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. — each exploring opportunities to expand or further strengthen their presence within the UAE’s flourishing green aviation ecosystem.

In the Closing Remarks, Volar announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Falcon Aviation on the commercialization of electric aircraft in the UAE. This partnership marks a significant step towards accelerating the adoption and integration of electric aircraft in the region, further demonstrating the UAE’s commitment to sustainable and innovative air mobility solutions.

About UAE GCAA

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) was established in 1996 by Federal Cabinet Decree (Law4) as the national regulatory authority for civil aviation in the United Arab Emirates. Its core mission is to oversee and develop the civil aviation sector in line with the highest standards of safety, security, and sustainability.

In alignment with the UAE government's forward-looking vision and national priorities, the GCAA is committed to building a globally leading aviation system that fosters innovation, develops Emirati capabilities, and enhances the UAE’s position as a hub for safe, secure, and sustainable air transport.

For more information, visit:

https://www.gcaa.gov.ae/en/home

For media inquiries, please contact:

communication@gcaa.gov.ae

About Volar Air Mobility

Volar Air Mobility is a pioneering company in the field of advanced air mobility solutions, dedicated to developing sustainable aviation technologies that drive the future of air travel and reduce environmental impact. The company is dedicated to fostering sustainable aviation technologies that contribute to a green future.

For more information, visit:

https://www.volarairmobility.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@volarairmobility.com