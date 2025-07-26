Bahrain: In response to growing demand for specialised leaders in the region’s rapidly expanding tourism sector, Vatel Bahrain has launched the Kingdom’s first MBA in International Hotel Management.

The two-year postgraduate programme, approved by the Higher Education Council (HEC), is placed at level 7 of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF) and aligned with the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) at level 9, offering students an internationally recognised pathway to senior roles in the hospitality and tourism sector locally, regionally and internationally.

In line with the college’s strategic goals, the MBA programme supports the objectives of Bahrain Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s Tourism Strategy 2022–2026 by empowering national talent in high-potential sectors and equipping them with professional knowledge, relevant skills, and leadership capabilities that enhance their contribution to sustainable economic development.

Delivered entirely in English over two academic years, the programme is designed to engage students in a unique curriculum covering subjects such as Economy of Tourism and Hospitality, Marketing Strategy, Financial Analysis, Human Resources, Hospitality and Tourism Strategy, and language studies in English and French, honing their skills and enhancing industry readiness.

Admission to the programme requires a bachelor’s qualification in Hospitality or Hotel Management, or a bachelor’s degree in any other discipline accompanied by a minimum of two years of relevant professional experience. Applicants must also successfully complete a personal interview as part of the selection process.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, affirmed that the introduction of this MBA programme—considered the first of its kind in the Kingdom—addresses the increasing need for skilled leadership in the hospitality and tourism industries across Bahrain and the wider region, while also executes Vatel Bahrain's strategic plan aimed at developing national and regional competencies to the highest standards by equipping them with professional skills, expertise and knowledge in the tourism field.

Sheikh Khaled further added that the MBA programme has been meticulously developed to equip graduates with the professional knowledge, strategic acumen, and global perspective essential for assuming senior leadership roles within the tourism and hospitality sector. By seamlessly integrating academic rigour with practical industry experience and remaining attuned to evolving global trends, the programme seeks to address existing professional gaps and contribute meaningfully to enhancing the quality and competitiveness of hospitality services in Bahrain and the wider region.

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors it has grown into a global network of over 55 campuses in 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.