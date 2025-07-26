ESG posts solid half-year results, with operational profit before tax up 11% year-on-year to AED 131.77 million and revenue reaching AED 709.99 million

Strategic expansion steps include the launch of a specialized real estate platform and regional expansion in Saudi Arabia

Book value per share based on total equity rises to AED 10.70, supported by 7% growth in shareholders’ equity

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), the leading conglomerate with operations spanning from Workforce Solutions, Real Estate Development, Design & Interiors Manufacturing to Agriculture & Landscaping, and a subsidiary of IHC, announced today its financial results for the first half of 2025, achieving an 11% year-on-year growth in revenue to AED 709.99 million compared to H1 2024. Operational profit before tax also rose 11% year-on-year, reaching AED 131.77 million, underscoring the Group’s continued momentum and operational efficiency.

ESG maintained a solid financial position, with total shareholders’ equity increasing by 7% compared to the end of December 2024, reaching AED 2.674 billion. Book value per share rose to AED 10.70, reaffirming the Group’s commitment to delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

H.E. Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ESG, said: “These results reflect our continued positive momentum and reinforce our position as a reliable and forward-looking player across our sectors. We remain committed to executing impactful growth strategies focused on innovation, empowering our teams, and expanding both locally and regionally.”

Kayed Ali Khorma, CEO of ESG, added: “We continue translating our vision into tangible achievements through measured expansion, enhanced integration across our businesses, and investments in our operational and production capabilities. These initiatives support our sustainable growth ambitions and position us to capitalize on future opportunities across the markets we serve.”

During the quarter, ESG advanced several strategic initiatives aligned with its long-term vision. These included the launch of a new platform uniting specialized real estate development entities, the signing of strategic partnerships for premium residential projects, and regional expansion through new branch openings and increased production capacity to meet rising demand across GCC markets.

About Emirates Stallions Group (ESG):

Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a leading provider of Manpower Supply, Workers & Staff Accommodation solutions, as well as Landscaping & Agriculture, Real Estate Development, Engineering Project Management and associated services to Construction, Development & Hospitality. With this holistic approach, ESG provides public and private entities as well as investors with comprehensive solutions at every phase of the project.

Since it was established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi-based ESG has witnessed remarkable growth and expanded its activities to global markets across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. True to its vision to “Be a leading force in building a resilient future,” ESG has placed itself at the center of the UAE’s economic boom, stressing its core values of “integrating for impact, creativity, adaptability, and driving client success.” With total assets of AED 3.8 billion as of 30 June 2025, the Group is set for phenomenal growth both inside the UAE and abroad.

www.esguae.com

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 879.6 billion (USD 239.3 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com