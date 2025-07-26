Muscat: In a groundbreaking initiative to advance the future strategic vision for leading and developing the Waqf sector and establishing a comprehensive, sustainable Islamic financial model, the Professional Diploma in Waqf Leadership proudly celebrated the graduation of its inaugural cohort. This milestone marks the fruition of a strategic alliance between Bank Nizwa, Tawafuq Financial Consultancy, and the College of Sharia Sciences, dedicated to cultivating national human capital specialized in Waqf leadership. The graduation ceremony was held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Said bin Khalfan Al Maamari, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, and attended by senior officials, distinguished leaders from the Waqf and banking sectors, and representatives from the partnering institutions.

Since its launch earlier this year, the Professional Diploma has underscored the critical importance of harmonizing rigorous academic research with specialized practical application in the endowment sector. Its mission is to equip a new generation of leaders with the expertise and vision required to spearhead this pivotal sector.

Developed through a robust strategic partnership—Bank Nizwa serving as the banking partner, Tawafuq as the executive partner specializing in Islamic financial consultancy, and the College of Sharia Sciences as the knowledge partner—the program delivers a comprehensive, tailored educational experience meticulously designed to address the unique characteristics and operational demands of the Waqf sector. Under the expert guidance of Dr. Mohammed Fakhri Suwaileh, Islamic Banking and Endowments Advisor and Sr. Manger of Waqf Investment at Bank Nizwa, participants engaged in an intensive curriculum covering Islamic jurisprudence, legal frameworks, corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance, performance metrics, contemporary Waqf investment strategies, internal and Sharia audit, and Waqf accounting. By embracing an innovative pedagogical approach that transcends conventional methodologies, the diploma program has solidified a management paradigm focused on maximizing the developmental and investment impact of endowments. Graduates have been empowered with the essential tools, insights, and competencies to elevate operational efficiency, uphold transparency standards, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector.

Reflecting on the occasion, Mr. Khaled Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Nizwa, stated, “This milestone underscores our firm commitment to partnering with like-minded institutions that share our vision of advancing Islamic finance through the development of highly skilled and specialized professionals. Initiatives of this nature are essential in cultivating individuals with a profound understanding of Waqf systems, alongside the analytical and managerial competencies needed to thrive in today’s evolving institutional landscape. This program embodies our belief in structured, purposeful learning as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and meaningful impact within the sector. We are proud to have partnered with Tawafuq and the College of Sharia Sciences in empowering the first cohort of graduates from the Waqf Leadership Diploma Program, and we look forward to its continued growth and success in shaping influential leaders who will drive progress across the Waqf sector.”

The graduating batch comprised professionals from a broad spectrum of institutions, including representatives from the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, endowment organizations, Islamic banks, and academic and legal fields. This diversity of professional backgrounds significantly enriched the learning experience and fostered a culture of engagement and knowledge-sharing — reflecting a shared commitment to advancing inclusive development within the Waqf sector and the broader financial ecosystem. The program provided exceptional opportunities for knowledge exchange and institutional capacity-building, aimed at enhancing performance efficiency and strengthening the infrastructure that supports the Waqf sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

Initiatives such as the Professional Diploma Program for Waqf Leadership reflect the shared commitment of Bank Nizwa, Tawafuq, and the College of Sharia Sciences to advancing Waqf leadership and enhancing national talent. These efforts aim to elevate the role of Waqf in sustainable development and community service by preparing a new generation of leaders capable of driving the sector toward a prosperous future.