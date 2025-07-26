Arab Bank Group reported solid results for the first half of 2025, with 6% increase in net income after tax reaching $535.3 million as compared to $502.8 million for the same period last year. The Group maintained its strong capital base with a total equity of $12.5 billion.

The Group’s Assets grew by 9% to reach $75.2 billion, loans of $39.8 billion showed a net growth by 6%, and deposits grew by 9% to reach $55.3 billion.

Commenting on the bank’s performance, Mr. Sabih Masri, Chairman of the Board of Directors stated that the strong results achieved in the first half of 2025 are a clear testament to the effectiveness of the bank’s strategy and the resilience of its operating model. He noted that despite ongoing economic headwinds and regional geopolitical uncertainties, the bank continued to prudently grow its operations and deliver sustainable growth and healthy returns for shareholders.

Looking ahead, Mr. Masri affirmed the bank’s commitment to executing its integrated corporate strategy and long-term vision, with a clear focus on meeting the evolving expectations of both shareholders and clients."

Mr. Masri emphasized that Arab Bank Switzerland completed the merger of Gonet & Cie SA (“Gonet”) and ONE swiss bank SA (“ONE”) and strengthen its presence in Switzerland and operational entities abroad. Arab Bank Switzerland Group assets under management increased to reach CHF 18 billion.

Ms. Randa Sadik, Chief Executive Officer, stated that the underlying performance of the Group continues its growth trajectory with first half results recording a healthy increase of 5% in revenue while maintaining a solid balance sheet growth of 9%.

Ms. Sadik emphasized that the bank remains focused on maintaining high liquidity and preserving its high asset quality. The Group’s loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 72% and credit provisions held against non-performing loans continue to exceed 100%. Arab Bank Group maintains a strong capital base that is predominantly composed of common equity with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.1%.

It is worth mentioning that Arab Bank has recently received the "Best Bank in the Middle East 2025" award from New York-based Global Finance magazine, a testament to its leading position in the regional banking sector.