Collaboration is aimed at empowering organizations to meet evolving sustainability goals

Enova – a premier provider of integrated energy and multi-technical solutions and a Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia joint venture has entered a strategic collaboration with Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. This collaboration brings to the fore Schneider Electric technologies — including microgrids, photovoltaic (PV) systems, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure — with Enova’s deep expertise in energy efficiency strategies and advanced asset management systems.

As the region intensifies efforts to decarbonize its economy and transition toward cleaner and more resilient energy systems, the collaboration will focus on driving impactful outcomes in energy efficiency and emissions reduction.

Renaud Capris, Chief Executive Officer of Enova, commented, “As we accelerate our progress towards a sustainable energy future in the Gulf, our collaboration with Schneider Electric enables us to integrate advanced technologies and energy efficient solutions and to optimize our service portfolio and enhance value for our clients.

Since its establishment in 2002 as a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia, Enova has enabled clients across the region to achieve more than AED 530 million in total energy cost savings and reduce carbon emissions by over 580,000 tons.

Capris added, “Together, we are uniquely positioned to enable our clients across diverse sectors optimize their energy use and decarbonize operations in alignment with Enova stakeholders’ environmental objectives – including Veolia’s GreenUp strategic program – while making a meaningful contribution to the region’s environmental goals.”

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric, said: "As the region places greater urgency on decarbonizing its economy and building more resilient energy systems, it has become increasingly important for businesses, of various sectors, to optimize energy consumption, maintain a healthy and productive environment, and update aging facilities.”

She added: “Our collaboration with Enova builds on our commitment to set a new standard for decarbonization in the region through the convergence of technology and expertise. Our shared goal is to support organizations in driving meaningful transformation through sustainability, innovation, and operational resilience."

The collaboration will drive the adoption of smart technologies and support the integration of renewable energy into core business operations. The initiative empowers businesses to contribute meaningfully towards regional goals to scale clean energy and efficiency, through Schneider Electric’s EcoFit and EcoCare programs, aimed at modernizing aging systems and ensuring circularity.

By integrating Schneider Electric’s connected technologies with Enova’s on-the-ground capabilities in asset management and technical operations, the two companies will deliver future-ready solutions that respond to clients’ evolving sustainability requirements.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency. We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/ae/en/

About Enova

Enova is the regional leader in integrated energy and multi-technical services, offering comprehensive and performance-based Energy and Facilities Management solutions to its clients to help achieve their financial, operational, and environmental targets. With more than 5,700 highly trained and multi-skilled employees, Enova serves a wide portfolio of clients in the public, residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare sectors across the region.

Enova was created in 2002 as a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia. Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Veolia is a global leader in optimised resource management; designing and providing water, waste, and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries.

About Veolia

Veolia's ambition is to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 218,000 employees on five continents, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for managing water, waste and energy that help to radically change the world. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia contributes to developing access to resources, preserving available resources and renewing them. In 2023, the Veolia group served 113 million people with drinking water and 103 million with wastewater services, produced 42 terawatt-hours of energy and recovered 63 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated sales of €45.3 billion in 2023. www.veolia.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 7 hotels and four mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, speciality retail and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with over 70 stores and 20 digital platforms across the GCC. It also owns and operates THAT Concept Store, a multi-brand retail destination and app. Majid Al Futtaim is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

