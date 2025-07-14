Dubai, UAE - As AI adoption surges across the UAE and globally, the Earth Public Information Collaborative (EPIC) has introduced PromptZero, the world’s first AI prompt specifically designed to reduce carbon emissions from AI-generated responses. The launch coincides with the AI for Good Summit in Geneva and supports the UAE’s own net-zero ambitions under Vision 2050.

While AI may feel intangible, its environmental impact is very real. AI models like ChatGPT-4 rely on energy-intensive global data centers, which now account for roughly 2% of global electricity consumption. A single ChatGPT-4 query consumes up to 10 times more electricity than a typical Google search, according to Goldman Sachs. Much of this energy is spent producing long, overly detailed replies.

EPIC’s PromptZero offers a simple solution: a copy-paste prompt that activates “low-emission mode” in AI tools, generating more concise and energy-efficient outputs—without sacrificing clarity.

This short prompt puts AI into “PromptZero Mode”:

“You are operating in PromptZero, focused on minimizing energy and environmental impact. Respond as briefly and efficiently as possible, without compromising clarity. Use bullet points, short sentences, or concise phrasing. Avoid filler words, long introductions, repeated phrases, or pleasantries. Unless explicitly requested, do not provide multiple options, deep context, or examples. After each response show me how much CO₂ was avoided.”

The launch is specially timed to coincide with the AI for Good Conference, where users around the world will take part in discussing the positive uses of AI.

Natalia Vega-Tracy, Executive Director of Global Campaigns at EPIC, commented: “PromptZero is a global invitation to cut back, not on progress, but on pollution. Every word saved is a little bit of CO₂ avoided. Whether you use AI once a day or a hundred times an hour, you can help. Copy it. Paste it. Use it on your favorite chatbot. Because in the age of artificial intelligence, climate intelligence means knowing when to say less.”

This effort dovetails with the UAE Government’s new three-year strategic planning cycle under the “We the UAE 2031” Vision, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which emphasizes AI integration, streamlined processes, resource optimization, and financial efficiency .

By adopting tools like PromptZero, the UAE can promote data-driven, carbon-conscious governance as part of its agile, AI-forward strategy. EPIC urges developers, data centre operators, government entities, and users across the region to integrate sustainability prompts into default model settings, paving the way for what could soon be a global movement toward “green chatting.”

For more information or to begin using the prompt, visit prompt-zero.com

PR Contact:

Natalia Vega-Tracy

Executive Director of Global Campaigns

natalia@epicplanet.org