Dubai, UAE: Over 100 volunteers from GFH Financial Group, Dubai Cares, and partner organizations came together at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai recently for the “Pack for Impact” initiative under Dubai Cares’ Volunteer Emirates program. During the event, participants assembled 2,000 school kits containing essential learning supplies, supporting children from low-income families across the UAE. Sponsored by GFH Financial Group, the initiative reflects a shared commitment to education, volunteerism, and meaningful community impact.

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFH Financial Group, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Treasury & Proprietary Investments, Commercial Banking and Real Estate Development. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investments in the U.S., Europe and U.K. GFH is listed on four stock exchanges in the GCC, including the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) where it is one of the most liquid and actively traded stocks.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 116 million individuals in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.