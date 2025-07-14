Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and led by a team of board-certified specialists, the center provides targeted care for chronic spine and joint pain, cancer-related pain, as well as nerve and musculoskeletal disorders

Dubai: To support patients in managing pain through safe and effective treatments, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery, Dubai, has launched the Burjeel Center for Interventional Pain Management, the first dedicated center of its kind in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and led by a team of board-certified specialists, the center was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Co-CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and other senior officials.

“The launch of this center further strengthens our clinical capabilities and reaffirms our commitment to delivering advanced, patient-centered care. Our goal is to ensure that every individual suffering from chronic pain has access to timely, specialized care that empowers them to live better,” said Mr. Safeer Ahamed.

Redefining Pain Management

Led by Dr. Manish Raj, Specialist in Endoscopic Spine & Interventional Pain Medicine, the Burjeel Center for Interventional Pain Management is designed to provide expert pain management services that align with global standards. The multidisciplinary team at the center employs interventional medicine to diagnose and treat pain. These image-guided, minimally invasive procedures minimize recovery time and improve patient outcomes.

Using a patient-centered approach, the center brings together experts from Endoscopic spine surgery, minimally invasive pain interventions, interventional pain medicine, physiotherapy, and oncology to deliver integrated and personalized care. Combining world-class clinical expertise with advanced technology, it plays a crucial role in diagnosing and treating chronic spine and joint pain, cancer-related pain, as well as nerve and musculoskeletal disorders. It offers innovative procedures such as endoscopic spine surgery, SI joint fusion, indirect fusion, endoscopic-assisted fusion, spinal cord stimulator, intrathecal pump and many more advanced day care pain interventions.

“At the center, we aim to provide transformative care that goes beyond temporary relief. Our multidisciplinary approach harnesses cutting-edge diagnostics and evidence-based therapies to empower patients to reclaim their lives, free from the limitations of chronic pain,” said Dr. Manish Raj.

Targeted Treatments, Personalized Care

Conditions treated at the center include chronic back and neck pain, sciatica, spinal stenosis, herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, failed back surgery syndrome, and vertebral fractures. Patients also receive care for diabetic or post-injury neuropathy, shingles (PHN), trigeminal neuralgia, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), migraines, and myofascial pain. Cancer and visceral pain, including tumor-related discomfort and chronic abdominal or pelvic pain, are managed through tailored treatment strategies.

The center offers advanced pain interventions, including spinal cord and DRG stimulation for CRPS and post-surgical pain, intrathecal pump implants for targeted medication delivery in cancer and chronic cases, and regenerative therapies like PRP and prolotherapy for sports injuries or osteoarthritis. It also provides specialized nerve blocks and image-guided injections for joint, migraine, pelvic, and complex pain management.

By focusing on early intervention, integrated therapies, and increasing access to specialized care, the center is poised to improve quality of life for patients across the region.