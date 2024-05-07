Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons and Saudi-based development firm Dar Al Omran Company announce plans for continued expansion in the Middle East with Four Seasons Hotel Madinah, anticipated to open in late 2024.

The new-build hotel will be located at the heart of Madinah and steps from one of the most historic and significant sites in the region: Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, also known as the Prophet’s Mosque. The city has a storied history, drawing millions of visitors each year to its art centres, museums and heritage sites that include the inspiring Mount Uhud and Quba Mosque, which is regarded as the oldest mosque in the world.

“As we continue to grow our portfolio in the Kingdom, we are thrilled to introduce Four Seasons Hotel Madinah to one of Saudi Arabia’s most fascinating markets,” says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. “Together with our partners at Dar Al Omran Company, we are dedicated to honouring the historic importance of Madinah and the significance it holds as a highly-revered destination for the Islamic world while welcoming a new generation of visitors to uncover all the city has to offer.”

Four Seasons Hotel Madinah will feature 246 guest rooms and suites, multiple distinct restaurant and lounge concepts, expansive meeting and event space, a fitness centre and a well-appointed spa. HKS led the conceptual architectural design of the Hotel, while LW Design Group will lead the interior design of guest rooms and public areas, with AvroKO leading the interior design of the lobby, reception and dining outlets.

The new Hotel will be led by General Manager Waleed Sobhy, whose Four Seasons tenure began 20 years ago as Outlet Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza. From there, Sobhy took on progressively senior roles, leading him to become Director of Food and Beverage at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence. Most recently, Sobhy played an integral role in the multi-million dollar renovation and enhancement project of the award-winning Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh as Resort Manager, introducing new accommodations, meeting and event spaces, culinary outlets, and beyond to the beloved property. Sobhy will soon begin building the preopening team that will bring the new Hotel to life.

“It is with great pride that I take this next step in my Four Seasons career with a new property that adds to Four Seasons growing, dynamic portfolio in the Middle East,” comments Sobhy on his appointment. “It’s an exciting time as we prepare to open our doors later this year, creating a new luxury experience that deeply honours the importance of Madinah, while introducing the legendary personalized and unscripted service that only Four Seasons can offer.”

Modern design elements of the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, or the Prophet’s Mosque, will be woven into the Hotel’s aesthetic, ensuring that the cultural and spiritual identity of Madinah is reflected throughout while offering guests a tranquil sanctuary for gathering, celebration and self-reflection. Each detail of the upcoming Hotel has been curated with the guest in mind to provide an exceptional experience powered by Four Seasons service and genuine care for guests.

Four Seasons Hotel Madinah will be steps from the Prophets Mosque, closely connected to the cities of Makkah and Jeddah via high-speed railway network and 20 minutes from the Madinah International Airport. The Hotel will join the growing portfolio of Four Seasons properties in Saudi Arabia including Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Centre and the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Jeddah at the Corniche, Four Seasons Resort Red Sea at Shura Island, Four Seasons Resort NEOM at Sindalah, and Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay.

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 130 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world’s best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.