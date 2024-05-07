Muscat – Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat marked the brand’s debut in Oman with a contemporary five-star property strategically located in Ghala Heights. Besides being a preferred stopover for domestic and international travellers to experience the renowned Swiss hospitality in a genuinely Omani setting, Mövenpick also promises to soon become a must-visit destination for all types of culinary adventurers and foodies, with the opening of three outstanding F&B outlets – Amoun, The Butcher House and Dates & Co and The Watchtower which is yet to open.

“These outlets blend Mövenpick’s own 70+ years tradition of Swiss hospitality with inspirations from the Sultanate's rich culture and heritage,” said Arshad Mahmood, GM Mövenpick. “I’m convinced that our guests will keep coming back for more, once they get a taste of the variety of classic and foodie-fusion culinary journeys we have prepared for them.”

The hotel’s flagship outlet, Amoun, is an all-day dining destination. The international menu consist of classic unpretentious tastes, like slow-roasted meats, authentic sourdough pizzas, succulent cheese boards, all topped-off with chocolates and ice cream for dessert.

With its name itself derived from the word: Oman, the ambience at Amoun is an inspired homage to the nation’s heritage with hints of local history — Arabian pottery, Portuguese tiles, and a vibrant Zanzibari colour palette punctuating the dine-in space. Another welcome surprise are the shelves of expertly curated Omani cookbooks, locally-sourced honey, dates, and handmade baskets that act as conversation-starters. These shelves invite patrons to indulge in some authentic curio-shopping following a soul-satisfying meal.

“Amoun is a place for familiarity and togetherness, where conversations can take centre-stage. It can also be an inspiring backdrop for celebrations and thematic parties as well,” Arshad opined.

The Butcher House is a unique interpretation of a classic steakhouse. It is a truly experiential space, with table-side theatrics by culinary artists, skilfully blended beverages to complement each dish, and even a music playlist curated for its eclectic taste. The outlet prides itself on sourcing only the freshest, most wholesome produce. Here, patrons can acquire the chef’s own Butcher House custom-made ingredients if they wish to.

The Butcher House’s earthy ambience is accentuated by a medley of aromas and flavoursome energy, making it a great spot for solo dining as well as special occasions.

Rounding off the trio is, Dates & Co, offering a truly intimate space for conversations, with its playful & informal cafe ambience, and discreetly attentive service. This F&B outlet — serving a range of coffees and fresh mixers, indulgent Omani dates-inspired pastries and mouth-watering desserts — exemplifies Mövenpick’s flair for delivering both memorable moments and culinary excellence.

Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat has recently introduced its ice creams and signature coffee and will shortly also implement its world famous ‘Chocolate Hour’ with Swiss chocolate treats for guests to complete the spectrum of one-of-a-kind F&B experiences.