Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a move that furthers its position and capabilities as a leader in construction related businesses in the Middle East and Africa, ALEC today announced the incorporation of INPROSERV, a leader in built asset maintenance services, into the Group. The deal sees ALEC take a stake in the Middle East company together with INPROSERV International that also has physical offices in Europe and Africa and serves major infrastructure projects across the globe.

This development aligns with ALEC’s strategy towards strengthening its capabilities and broadening its value proposition for industries that include Mining, Energy, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Marine, Offshore, Manufacturing, Industrial and Construction sectors. In the latter half of 2022, ALEC acquired TARGET Engineering Construction Company LLC., a UAE-based market leader in Mechanical Oil & Gas, Electrical, Civil, and Marine.

“Over the years, we have steadily expanded our core areas of expertise through rigorous R&D, world-class talent development programs, and strategic acquisitions of market-leading organisations that embody the principles that are a hallmark of our brand,” said Barry Lewis, CEO at ALEC. “With INPROSERV Middle East now part of the ALEC Group, we are propelling ourselves further ahead, solidifying our position as the partner-of-choice for end-to-end delivery and maintenance of the region's most ambitious construction endeavours.”

INPROSERV offers a wide range of turnkey services for Oil Refineries, Bulk Fuel Tank storage terminals, Offshore Oil & Gas rigs, Mines, Power Stations, Construction sites, commercial buildings, and manufacturing plants. These services include Bulk Fuel storage tank construction mechanical work, repairs and maintenance, piping & valves; specialised painting, sandblasting, corrosion control, tank linings, epoxy flooring, waterproofing and fire proofing; concrete coring, cutting and repairs; roofing insulation and painting. ALEC’s focus will be on extending these services to new and existing clients across the Middle East, leveraging INPROSERV’s established footprint offices and industry expertise.

“Our business has been on a steady upward trajectory, a direct outcome of strategic decisions aligned with our destination statement. Therefore, it's crucial to enter into the right partnerships to strengthen our ability to deliver world-class projects. The incorporation of INPROSERV into the ALEC Group will bring added value to both our existing and future clients.” said John Deeb, COO of ALEC.

“The Middle East has always been a focus market for INPROSERV and this partnership furthers the scope of our business in the region. We are proud to be part of the ALEC Group as this paves the way for our expertise to be applied to a wide range of iconic projects. We are especially impressed by the synergies between their teams and subsidiaries which will ensure that the skills of our team of experts perfectly complements the impressive range of services that the Group offers,” said Schalk Engelbrecht, General Manager of INPROSERV.

About ALEC

ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. (ALEC), part of the Investment Corporate of Dubai (ICD), is a leading construction Group operating in the GCC and Africa. The Group builds and provides construction solutions that set industry benchmarks for quality, safety, functionality, and aesthetics.

ALEC offers its clients complete turnkey solutions in construction, MEP, fit-out, oil and gas, marine, modular construction, energy efficiency and solar projects, heavy equipment rental and technology systems. With these capabilities, ALEC successfully serves a diverse range of sectors including airports, retail, hotels & resorts, high-rise buildings, themed projects, petrochemical and marine.

For more information, please visit https://alec.ae/.