Muscat, Oman - Oasis Water Company and Oman Arab Bank are proud to announce the formalisation of a strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of payment solutions. The momentous signing ceremony occurred at the prestigious OAB Corporate Office, symbolising a transformative step forward for both organisations within the rapidly evolving financial technology sector.

This ground-breaking partnership heralds a new era of enhanced payment experiences for Oasis Water customers through the integration of Oman Arab Bank's cutting-edge payment gateway solutions. By leveraging Oman Arab Bank's advanced expertise in financial technology and robust payment infrastructure, Oasis Water Company is poised to streamline transactions, amplify efficiency, and deliver a secure and seamless payment journey to its clientele.

The collaboration between Oman Arab Bank and Oasis Water Company underscores a shared commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation. Together, they aim to introduce a range of new features and functionalities that optimise the entire payment process, reaffirming their dedication to delivering excellence in service.

N.S.S. Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer of Oasis Water stated, "Our partnership with Oman Arab Bank marks a significant milestone for Oasis Water Company. By integrating OAB's cutting-edge payment gateway, we are poised to revolutionise our payment processes, offering our customers a more convenient and secure method of conducting transactions. We believe this collaboration will reinforce our position as the leader in the Bottled Water Industry within the Sultanate of Oman."

Commenting on the partnership, Khalid Al Amri, Chief Retail Banking Officer from Oman Arab Bank expressed excitement, stating, "We are delighted to embark on this strategic journey with Oasis Water.. As a leading financial institution, Oman Arab Bank is steadfast in providing innovative solutions that empower businesses and individuals alike. Through this collaboration, we extend our state-of-the-art payment gateway services to Oasis Water’s esteemed customers, ensuring a seamless and secure transactional experience."

Oman Oasis has been serving the Oman market for many years, and the brand has gained a reputation for providing pure, high-quality drinking water that is essential for a healthy lifestyle. The company continues to invest in technology and innovation to improve its products and services. It offers a portfolio of three premium drinking water products, including Oman Oasis – Balanced Drinking Water, Mai Alkaline – Alkaline Ionized Drinking Water, and Sifr – Sodium Free Drinking Water.