Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : American Express® Saudi Arabia is pleased to announce that it will be the exclusive sponsor of the VIP Lounge at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 on September 4-5 under the name ‘AMEX Premium Lounge’.

The Lounge will provide access to VIP attendees who have received special invitations.

Mr. Fahad Mubarak Al Guthami, CEO of American Express® Saudi Arabia, will also speak during a panel on “Navigating the path ahead: driving cashless innovation and managing risk” on Monday, September 4, 2023, to be held from 14:20-15:20 pm.

Expressing his thoughts on the participation in the upcoming Seamless conference, Mr. Al Guthami said: “We are proud to be a sponsor and speaker at the second edition of the Seamless 2023 conference. With rapid technological advancements, the Saudi financial sector has undergone tremendous transformation in the past decade and now is an exciting time to be participating in this leading event showcasing these advancements.”

About American Express® Saudi Arabia

American Express Saudi Arabia is a joint venture company, equally owned by Amex (Middle East) BSC© and The Saudi Investment Bank. The company owns and operates the American Express® Card and merchant business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Even though American Express® products have been available to customers, merchants and corporations in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years, the formation of American Express® Saudi Arabia in 1999 represented a major milestone for the development of the American Express® Brand in the Kingdom. Combining the resources and expertise of American Express® with The Saudi Investment Bank has contributed to developing and expanding the services offered to American Express® Cardmembers and merchants in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit the American Express Saudi Arabia website at:

http://www.americanexpress.com.sa

About Seamless

Seamless is a global platform that brings together the banking and financial services value chain around the world to highlight, debate, and share expertise on the future of the commerce ecosystem. The two-day event will witness over 450 speakers covering the latest trends, market disruptors, and technologies shaping the payments, fintech and commerce world and about 500 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge solutions and featuring the most innovative start-ups across the region.