Manama, Bahrain: Following its global sponsorship of the Al Baraka Symposium in Medina and Al Baraka Summit in London, Al Baraka Group (ABG) announced its sponsoring for Al Baraka Summit taking place in Istanbul for the first time since the Summit launch in 1981. The prestigious Summit will be held under the patronage and presence of H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of The Republic of Türkiye.

The two-day event will take place at the Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Centre, from Friday, 24 May 2024 at the Anadolu Auditorium to Saturday, 25 May 2024 at the Marmara Hall. With the support of Al Baraka Türk, the Summit will focus on “Global Prospects for Islamic Economics: Fundamentals and Needs”, delving into five major topics including history, trends, ethical principles, challenges and opportunities in Islamic economics.

The Summit serves as a knowledge sharing platform for leaders in the Islamic banking and finance industry to exchange ideas, understand the latest technologies and provide opportunities to build global partnerships. The panel discussions and workshops to be held throughout the event will also enable attendees to improve their skills and expand their knowledge in Islamic economics and finance.

On the occasion, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Group CEO of Al Baraka Group, said: “We are pleased to be sponsoring the first Al Baraka Summit in Istanbul as part of our longstanding commitment to the values set by our late founder Shaikh Saleh Kamel, and his vision for establishing collaborations between Islamic finance institutions. Through this summit, we aim to highlight the importance of Islamic finance and enhance its global presence, in addition to setting the foundation for its prosperity and success. We also hope to utilise our expertise in the field to contribute to further growth in the Islamic finance industry.”

Since 1981, the Al Baraka Islamic Economics Symposium has played a significant role in advancing Islamic economic practices from both a jurisprudential and technical perspective. The Symposium features presentations and discussions on emerging economic and Sharia issues led by renowned Islamic scholars and jurists, alongside extensive participation from international experts in finance, business, economics, and Islamic finance.

About Al Baraka Group:

Al Baraka Group B.S.C ("ABG" / the “Group”) is licensed as an Investment Business Firm – Category 1 (Islamic Principles) by the Central Bank of Bahrain and is listed on Bahrain Bourse. It is a leading international Islamic financial group providing financial services through its banking subsidiaries in 13 countries offering retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of Islamic Shari'a.

The Group has a wide geographical presence with operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon and Syria, in addition to two branches in Iraq and a representative office in Libya and provides its services in more than 600 branches. ABG’s network serves a population totaling around one billion customers.

The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.