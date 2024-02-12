Al Baraka Group (ABG) has announced its strategic sponsorship of the 44th edition of Al Baraka Islamic Economics Symposium (Nadwa), set to take place on February 28 and 29 at the Prince Mugrin University in Medina in Saudi Arabia, under the theme ‘Sharia Doctrine: Framework for Islamic Economics’.

In its 44th edition, the forum will focus on methods where organisations can support Islamic economics through the Sharia doctrine. This is further supported by the current era of information, communication and sustainable development, as well as the extent to which it can achieve future outlooks in light of recent international crises.

The event will also highlight the role played by the Sharia doctrine in implementing investment tools, utilising technology offered by financial institutions, supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), addressing economic crises, and developing ethical standards for Islamic financing, takaful insurance and various risks.

Additionally, the symposium will focus on enabling charitable and social insurance organisations, supporting the Islamic economy and its institutions, and approaching modern-day economic challenges.

Commenting, Shaikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of Al Baraka Group and chairman of the board of trustees of Al Baraka Islamic Economics Symposium, said: “The role of the Sharia doctrine in Islamic economics plays a crucial role in setting jurisprudence and ensuring it continues to play a developmental role, as well as achieving its intended goals in line with sustainable development efforts. Through this edition of the event, we look forward to discovering solutions derived from the Sharia doctrine needed to address recent economic problems in society. We would also like to reiterate our support for scientific research in the field of Islamic economics.”