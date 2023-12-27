Qatar Islamic Bank recognised as ‘Market Leader in Islamic Finance, Digital Solutions and ESG Initiatives’ by Euromoney

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has once again emerged as a frontrunner in the prestigious Euromoney Market Leaders rankings, securing top honours across five key categories.QIB was recognised as a ‘Market Leader in Islamic Finance, Digital Solutions, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)’. Alongside these rankings, QIB was also ‘Highly Regarded in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and Corporate Banking’.The Islamic Finance ranking underscores QIB’s significant role as a major player in the Islamic banking sector in Qatar, recognising its strategic contributions to the expansion and advancement of Islamic financing within the country. The ranking reaffirms QIB’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers by providing innovative banking products and services aligned with Islamic Shariah principles.QIB’s strategic focus on digital innovation has proven to be instrumental in establishing the bank as a leader in the financial industry. QIB’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements is evident through its customer-centric strategies, resulting in a substantial shift towards digital channels.The accolade for ESG leadership highlights QIB’s dedication to environmental management, robust ESG commitments, and innovative sustainability initiatives. QIB’s influential role in promoting positive environmental impact, and sustainable practices, and its commitment to Islamic banking principles is evident through its ongoing efforts to integrate responsible business practices into its operations.QIB’s recognition in CSR and Corporate Banking further emphasises its holistic approach to responsible and impactful banking. The bank’s commitment to prioritising social and environmental considerations sets new standards for corporate responsibility within the financial sector and signifies its dedication to a more sustainable and socially conscious approach to banking.QIB Group CEO Bassel Gamal said, “We are delighted to receive recognition from Euromoney for our consistent delivery of best-in-class products and services. These rankings motivate us to enhance our capabilities across all offerings, ensuring the most reliable experience for our customers. Our strategic vision, supported by the board of directors, our dedicated team, and the focused implementation of our business strategy, has led to this remarkable achievement.”The Euromoney Market Leaders rankings represent an extension of Euromoney’s globally esteemed awards programmes, acknowledging the accomplishments and capabilities of financial institutions over a span exceeding 12 months.The rankings derive insights from a diverse array of data sources, amalgamating both qualitative and quantitative inputs. These data streams originate not only internally from the banks themselves but also incorporate external client data, ensuring a comprehensive and objective portrayal of industry leaders.