Brings together one of the world’s largest airlines with EMEA’s fastest-growing airport in its size category, following a record year in which AUH welcomed 32.5 million passengers

Anchors Abu Dhabi’s role as a strategic westbound gateway for Chinese airlines and expands access across both of Beijing’s primary international gateways (PEK and PKX)

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed the inaugural Air China flight to Zayed International Airport (AUH), marking the launch of a new direct service between Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) and Abu Dhabi. Operated four times weekly, the new route further strengthens long-haul connectivity between China and the Middle East and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a strategic westbound gateway within global airline networks.

As the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China and one of the world’s largest airlines, Air China brings significant scale and global reach to Abu Dhabi’s expanding international network. With a fleet of more than 500 passenger aircraft and a network spanning nearly 200 unique destinations worldwide, the airline’s entry underlines Abu Dhabi’s value proposition as a fast-growing global aviation hub.

The launch comes amid record growth at Zayed International Airport. In 2025, AUH welcomed 32.5 million passengers, representing its highest annual passenger volume to date, representing a 13% increase compared with 28.8 million passengers in 2024. Over the past 12 months on a rolling basis to October 2025, AUH was the fastest-growing mega airport in the EMEA region, emphasising Abu Dhabi’s accelerating momentum as an international aviation hub.

Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The launch of Air China’s service to Zayed International Airport is a strong endorsement of Abu Dhabi’s position within global aviation networks. As one of the world’s largest airlines, Air China’s decision to serve AUH reflects the airport’s growth trajectory and strategic location. With record passenger growth and direct access to both of Beijing’s international gateways, this new service strengthens Abu Dhabi’s role as a key hub linking China with markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.”

While Abu Dhabi is already connected with Beijing via Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX), the launch of Air China’s service to Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) introduces a new airport pairing between the two capitals. As a result, Abu Dhabi is now connected to both of Beijing’s primary international gateways, reflecting the growing demand between the two countries.

Hao Yudong, General Manager of Air China UAE, said: ”As the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China, Air China is honoured to launch this direct service between Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) and Zayed International Airport (AUH). This new route not only links both of Beijing’s international gateways to Abu Dhabi but also deepens our strategic partnership with Zayed International Airport, leveraging the hub’s excellent connectivity to bolster seamless links between China, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Together, we will foster stronger bilateral economic, trade and tourism ties, and contribute to high-quality development of the "Belt and Road" Initiative.”

The launch supports Abu Dhabi’s wider economic and tourism ambitions, facilitating greater business travel, cargo flows, and inbound tourism from one of the world’s largest outbound travel markets. The new service strengthens Abu Dhabi’s role as a transfer hub, with late-evening arrival and midnight departure windows designed to facilitate onward connectivity across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and beyond. Flights will operate four times weekly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, using Air China’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Zayed International Airport continues to attract major global airlines as part of its growth strategy, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the region’s most dynamic and future-focused aviation hubs.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 33 million passengers through its airports in 2025, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

