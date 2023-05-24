Muscat: As a follow-up to the recent announcement of its first quarter financial results, ahlibank hosted a retail meeting to share details of its exceptional performance in the market, apprise its stakeholders and beneficiaries of proposed plans, and reward top achievers in the retail banking team.

With an impressive performance during the first three months of 2023, ahlibank has well demonstrated its strategic role in driving Oman’s economic growth. Its well-honed policies and directives have helped it to substantially boost its total assets, customer deposits, and operating income with significant contributions from retail banking.

Shedding the spotlight on the impressive figures and the factors that helped augment this growth, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution, ahlibank, said, “This achievement is thanks to the efforts put in by every team member. The expertise and experience of our professional bankers, and the team under them, helped shore up our financial status. As a Bank, we believe innovation is the key to progress, and we have proven over the years that the right planning and flawless execution are the premises for better prospects.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate our top performers, who have stood by the Bank as strong pillars, working steadfastly to ensure all round success and prosperity. Your resilience and agility to adapt to the changing global business environment have worked as leverage in our growth trajectory.” he added.

The meeting also brought to the fore some of the salient features of ahlibank’s retail operations, which has grown in strength and size to deliver multifaceted financial solutions, which are tailored to individual needs. With a customer-centric approach to business, it has established its ability to meet customer needs with personalized support of relationship managers. And with ‘ahliconnect’, which is a 24/7 service center aimed at enhancing customers’ banking experience, is another venture in this direction. It continues to expand its operations and network to ensure easy and convenient banking services throughout its branches.

The meeting progressed with interactive discussions with representatives of teams from product, marketing, branch support, branch transformation, customer management, customer experience, E-channels, and operations. Customer feedback and the measures and ways to ensure customer delight were deliberated, and the need to continue innovating and developing products to meet the evolving customer needs was underscored.

The meeting concluded with a formal ceremony to honor the top achievers of the retail banking team for their contribution to the growth of the bank's portfolio and their commitment to achieving its vision.