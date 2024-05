Jeddah: President of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser yesterday signed with the Mauritanian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Abdesselam Ould Mohamed Saleh a partnership framework agreement between IsDB and Islamic Republic of Mauritania on the sidelines of the Joint Annual Meetings of Arab Financial Institutions 2024, held in Cairo.



The agreement aims to support Mauritania’s efforts to achieve economic transformation.