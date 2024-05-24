The assets of Islamic banks operating in the UAE increased by about AED86 billion over the past 12 months, according to the latest statistics from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

The statistics showed that the assets of Islamic banks reached AED717.7 billion at the end of February 2024, reflecting an annual increase of 13.61 percent, compared to approximately AED631.7 billion at the end of February 2023.

The Islamic banks' deposits increased to AED509.4 billion at the end February, reflecting an annual increase of 15.8 percent compared to AED439.9 billion in February 2023, an increase equivalent to AED69.5 billion over 12 months.

The statistics also reported that the total investments of Islamic banks reached AED141.7 billion at the end of February.

In the meantime, and during the reference period the UAE-based conventional banks had total assets of AED3.48 trillion, up 11.7 percent from AED3.116 trillion in February 2023.

The conventional banks had around 82.9 percent of the total banking assets in the country at the end of February, amounting to AED4.198 trillion, compared to the share of Islamic banks, which is 17.1 percent.