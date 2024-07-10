UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) has secured $100 million from investors to support an expansion plan in the region, according to a report.

The company has raised the new capital from investors that include Saudi Arabia’s Al Nahdi Family Office, which owns pharmacy chain Nahdi Medical Co. in Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The family office is set to “join other investors injecting growth capital” to fund GII’s plan to widen its private equity footprint in the Middle East and India, the news agency said, quoting a spokesperson for the company.

Al Nahdi Medical is said to be the largest pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia, with more than 1,000 branches.

GII has $4.5 billion of assets under its management. It has recently focused on acquiring, aggregating, repurposing and developing facilities for transport and e-commerce companies in the Gulf region, according to a recent statement.

Last May, Brookfield Asset Management said it had acquired a controlling stake in GII’s logistics real estate platform. The portfolio comprises 1.5 million square feet of warehouses in the UAE.

