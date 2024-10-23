GFH Financial Group B.S.C. ("GFH"), a diversified financial group headquartered in Bahrain with operations spanning across the GCC, rated B- by S&P, BB- by Capital Intelligence and B by Fitch (all with a stable outlook) has mandated Al Rajhi Capital, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital, J.P. Morgan, Kamco Invest, Mashreq, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Warba Bank as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners, to arrange a global investor call on Monday 21 October 2024 at 10:30 UKT / 12:30 Bahrain/ 17:30KT followed by a series of fixed income investor calls, and meetings in London starting on Monday 21 October 2024.

A USD-denominated, fixed rate, 5-year, benchmark, Regulation S, senior, unsecured, Sukuk offering by GFH Senior Sukuk Limited, under its USD 500,000,000 Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, expected to be rated B- by S&P and B by Fitch, will follow, subject to market conditions.

GFH has also announced today a tender offer and consent solicitation exercise in respect of GFH Sukuk Ltd's outstanding USD 500,000,000 Regulation S only 7.500% Senior Unsecured Trust Certificates (ISIN: XS2100582142) subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Tender and Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 21 October 2024. Tender announcement here.

FCA/ICMA stabilisation applies.

The Group intends to publish its unaudited reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial information as at, and for the nine-month period ended, 30 September 2024, on or around 7 November 2024.

UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET – Manufacturer target market (UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels).

ROADSHOW SCHEDULE★★★

Monday 21st October Time (HKT) Time (UKT) Type

1 21:15 - 22:00 14:15 - 15:00 In person investor meeting 1

2 22:30 - 23:15 15:30 - 16:15 In person investor meeting 2

Tuesday 22nd October Time (HKT) Time (UKT) Type

3 16:30 - 17:15 9:30 - 10:15 Virtual Group Investor Call 3

4 17:30 - 18:15 10:30 - 11:15 Virtual Group Investor Call 4

5 20:00 - 20:45 13:00 - 13:45 In person investor meeting 5

6 21:15 - 22:00 14:15 - 15:00 In person investor meeting 6

7 22:30 - 23:15 15:30 - 16:15 In person investor meeting 7

GFH will be represented by:

• Hisham Al Rayes – Group CEO & Board Member

• Suryanarayana Hariharan – Group CFO

• Ayman A. Zaidan – Group Chief Treasury & Financial Institutions

• Ahmed Jamsheer – Head of Treasury Investments

• Eman Mohamed – Director of Corporate Strategy

J.P. Morgan is acting as logistics bank

The investor presentation is available at:

Investor Presentation(slides only)-

https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/GFH/events/39c8fadc-6abc-4023-82f8-be2ede665259/gfh-senior-unsecured-sukuk-issuance-ip

Investor Presentation (voiceover)- https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/GFH/events/cad16e6b-2311-4b57-95e8-a09eeed1f2e1/gfh-senior-unsecured-sukuk-issuance-voice-over

GIC Registration Details:

Date: 21 October 2024

Time: 10:30 UKT

GIC Registration link: https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/GFH/events/68132206-4d37-40e1-9928-5632e53e3eed/gfh-senior-unsecured-sukuk-issuance-gic

GIC Registration via phone:https://registrations.events/direct/LON85911413

Source: IFR