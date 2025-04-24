Riyadh – Middle East Specialized Cables Company (MESC) penned a Sharia-compliant facility deal worth SAR 140 million with Riyad Bank on 23 April 2025.

The loan is secured by promissory notes valued at SAR 148 million and assignment of insurance proceeds, according to a bourse filing.

MESC will use the investment to finance its working capital and issue different types of bank guarantees.

In September 2024, the company secured a SAR 100 million facility from Alinma Bank.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher