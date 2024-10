The Central Bank of the UAE has ordered an Islamic insurer to stop issuing or concluding new motor and health insurance contracts due to failure to meet minimum capital requirements.

The bank said the insurer has been given six months to remediate the solvency position and comply with its directions.

The central bank did not reveal details of the insurer involved.

