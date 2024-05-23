Africa Tech Summit London returns for its eighth edition on June 7th, at London Stock Exchange (LSE), to drive investment and capital, while boosting business and connections between African and European stakeholders.

The Summit, kindly supported by Amazon Web Services, IFC, London Stock Exchange, Tether Data, Madica VC, Verto, Goodwin, Department for Business and Trade, Flutterwave, Kora, Seamfix, Founders Factory Africa, Tola Mobile, Executives in Africa, Wimbart, Graph, I Love Black People and Money Africa connects 300+ industry leaders, entrepreneurs and investors to collaborate, and drive growth within the African tech industry.

London Stock Exchange continues to be a leading listing venue for ambitious businesses from around the world, giving them access to the deepest pools of liquid and long-term international investor capital.

At the heart of the Africa Tech Summit London lies the commitment to connect creators with capital, with London Stock Exchange an unparalleled partner for African firms seeking the next phase.

Abi Ajayi, Head of Primary Markets, Middle East, and Africa at the London Stock Exchange remarked, "We are delighted to work with the team at the Africa Tech Summit, supporting growing tech companies emerging from Africa. The London Stock Exchange is proud of its role in facilitating access to capital by African companies and does so in the spirit of partnership and collaboration. We look forward to supporting more companies in the next stage of their growth.”

Andrew Fassnidge, Managing Director of Africa Tech Summit, added, "The growth of the African tech industry has been astounding over the last decade, and we are delighted to be back at the London Stock Exchange to celebrate our eighth edition. As the ecosystem matures, London Stock Exchange provides the platform to fuel the next wave of exits and IPOs, helping to grow the next generation of ventures, so exciting times ahead."

Despite the slowdown in investments year-over-year, the London edition continues to showcase Africa’s promising ventures, enabling investors to explore untapped investment opportunities across the continent. According to Partech, in 2023, funding for the African tech sector declined from $6.5bn in 2022 to $3.5bn in 2023, with deals dropping from 764 in 2022 to 547 in 2023.

Key highlights of the Africa Tech Summit London, include keynotes, fireside chats, panels, breakout sessions, masterclasses, unparalleled networking opportunities, and deal rooms between entrepreneurs and investors. Final delegate passes can be registered here.

About Africa Tech Summit

Africa Tech Summit London connects tech leaders from the African ecosystem and international players under one roof, at the London Stock Exchange. Network and do business with tech corporates, investors, leading ventures, and industry stakeholders driving business and investment forward. Following a Sold-Out edition in 2023, the eighth edition will convene on June 7, 2024. Africa Tech Summit London

