Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has been named the Best Bank in the UAE by Global Finance Magazine 2023. The bank was recognised also as the Best Islamic Bank in the UAE and Egypt, as a testimony to its strong presence and performance in the region. The award ceremony was held in conjunction with the 2023 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Marrakesh.

In addition, ADIB maintained its notable ranking from last year as the Safest Islamic Bank Globally. This indicates its solid financial position, efficient risk management, and advanced cybersecurity systems, in addition to the strong ratings it has obtained from leading rating agencies.

ADIB was named the Best Islamic Bank globally for ESG, highlighting the bank's commitment to sustainable finance and leadership in the Islamic banking industry. The Bank’s efforts contributed greatly to achieving this award, including its efforts to support the UAE’s transition towards a more sustainable economy.

Commenting on the award, Nasser Al Awadhi, Group CEO at ADIB, said: “We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Bank in the UAE. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team in providing the best Islamic banking experiences to our customers and digital transformation strategy. It is also the best evidence of our unwavering commitment to sustainable banking practices, and the long-term commitment to enhancing our social and environmental impact. We look forward to further delivering solutions that provide simple, safe, and more effortless banking experiences. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in Islamic banking and to be a driving force for innovative banking practices."

The World’s Safest Bank rankings reviews the 500 largest banks by asset size and the long-term foreign currency ratings. The list of winners evaluates the best financial institutions in a number of categories, and ultimately honors true pioneers within their fields of specialization. As all winners are selected by the magazine's editorial board, which considers nominations, competition submissions, key research, and expert opinions, to evaluate the most prominent banks in terms of the sophistication of their products and solutions.

ADIB's commitment to ESG is a crucial component of its overall banking strategy, demonstrating its dedication to supporting the local community and advancing economic growth in the UAE. Furthermore, ADIB has continued to maintain an A rating from the MSCI ESG index.

About ADIB

A Leading Islamic bank with a Strong Customer Franchise, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank “ADIB” is a leading bank in the UAE and one of the largest Islamic banks globally. Headquartered and listed in Abu Dhabi, ADIB was incorporated in 1997 to serve as the first Islamic bank in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Over the last two decades, ADIB has demonstrated a consistent track record of growth with assets now totaling AED 182 billion. The bank currently serves more than 1 million customers through a balanced proposition that combines a highly personalized customer experience with world-class digital banking services.

ADIB is a full-fledged financial service provider that offers banking solutions for individuals, corporates and affluent customers. In addition, the wider ADIB Group provides brokerage, real estate and property management, payments and insurance services.

ADIB has one of the largest distribution networks in the UAE with 70 branches and 520 ATMs. Internationally, the bank has a presence in six strategic markets - Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, Sudan and Iraq.

ADIB’s digital transformation journey is centered around customers, ensuring that the bank’s digital solutions always deliver the best possible banking experience. The bank has seen a substantial rise in customer demand for its digital banking services with 78% of customers now enrolled through the bank’s digital channels.

ADIB has received numerous awards from leading global organizations, having been named

World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, Best bank in the UAE by Global Finance and Best Islamic digital Bank by Global finance.

