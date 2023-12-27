For sixth year in a row, ADIB-Egypt recognized by Global Finance as Best Islamic Financial Institution

Managing Director and CEO: These awards affirm our role as a leading provider of Islamic banking services and underline our commitment to drive digital banking

ADIB-Egypt surpasses previous record of international awards, ranking among Forbes Middle East’s top 50 Egypt-listed companies and winning seven awards from Euromoney

Cairo – Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank - Egypt (ADIB) continues to thrive as a leading player in the banking sector, with the bank’s continued pursuit of excellence culminating in 37 awards granted by major international financial institutions. Based on rigorous evaluation criteria and specialized assessments, this year’s accolades have substantially surpassed the 20 awards received in 2022, and serve as a significant tribute to the bank's exceptional performance and its unwavering commitment to redefining innovation in banking.

ADIB-Egypt was recognized across two significant categories by Global Finance magazine. In the Islamic Finance category, the bank was once again honored as Best Shariah-Compliant Financial Institution for the sixth consecutive year. ADIB-Egypt has also clinched four prestigious awards in the Digital Banks category, including recognitions as Best Digital Islamic Bank in Egypt in 2023, Best Adaptive Website for mobile banking services, Best Open Banking Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and Best Commercial Financing services.

ADI Capital, the bank's investment banking arm, received the Euromoney Islamic Finance Award 2023 for Best Islamic Financing Deal in local currency. The accolade recognized the joint Sharia-compliant financing deal for companies affiliated with Elsewedy Electric Group, worth EGP 3 billion. For the same transaction, the bank also received the prestigious Deal of the Year award for 2023 in Africa from The Banker magazine.

In Euromoney magazine's 2023 survey on cash management, ADIB Egypt was honored as Best Service Provider in Egypt’s technology sector. Additionally, the bank received five other awards from Euromoney, recognizing its leadership in the fields of social responsibility, small and medium-sized enterprises, digital solutions, and financing for large companies.



ADI Capital also received the Investment Leadership Award in Egypt, and was acknowledged by British Global Economics as Best Islamic Bank and Best Bank for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Egypt in 2023.

Commenting on this extensive global recognition, CEO and Managing Director of ADIB-Egypt, Mohamed Aly said, "These awards are a testament to the confidence in our leadership of Islamic banking and our dedication to driving progress in digital technology. They highlight our commitment to innovation and our investment in groundbreaking digital banking services to provide our customers with exceptional services. Awarded by renowned international institutions, these accolades highlight our exceptional performance in recent months and affirm our pioneering position in the Egyptian market."

Moreover, in the small and medium-sized enterprises sector, the bank’s performance has been recognized by Cosmopolitan the Daily Business, which named ADIB-Egypt as Best Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises and Best Islamic Bank in Egypt in 2023. Global Brands magazine also crowned ADIB-Egypt with the award for Best Islamic Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises.

In the realm of accolades received by ADIB-Egypt in 2023, International Business magazine recognized the bank as Best Islamic Bank in Egypt, and recognized its online banking services as the most innovative. ADIB-Egypt also received two awards from the Global Business Review magazine, namely Best Islamic Financial Institution in Egypt, and acknowledgement as the provider of Best Shariah-Compliant Banking Solutions in Egypt.

ADIB-Egypt was named Best Islamic Bank in Egypt for 2023 by Global Business and International Finance magazines, the latter of which also granted the bank the award for Most Innovative Islamic Digital Bank in Egypt. World Business Stars magazine also presented ADIB-Egypt with the award for Best Leading Islamic Bank in Egypt and best bank providing easy-to-use online banking services in Egypt awards.

Continuing its streak of honors, ADIB-Egypt was also recognized by Global Business Outlook in 2023 as the fastest growing investment bank and the most innovative Islamic bank for corporate banking services. Additionally, World Business Outlook magazine has designated ADIB-Egypt as Best Islamic Financial Institution.

ADIB-Egypt's commitment to excellence in Islamic retail banking in 2023 has been acknowledged by the Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA), where it received the excellence award for Islamic Retail Banking services in Egypt. Notably, Forbes Middle East has ranked ADIB-Egypt among Egypt’s top 50 listed companies, further solidifying its industry standing. Brands Review magazine also recognized ADIB-Egypt as the Best Shariah-Compliant bank for 2023, as well as the Best Bank in the Treasury and Capital Markets sector.



Lastly, World Business Achievers magazine has applauded ADIB-Egypt for its achievements, awarding the bank three prestigious titles including Best Islamic Bank for 2023, Best Islamic Bank for Car Financing, and Best Shariah-Compliant Bank.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank - Egypt

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank - Egypt has won many prestigious awards. It launched operations in Egypt through an Emirati alliance between Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Emirates International Investment Company, which acquired the National Development Bank of Egypt in 2007.

Within the framework of its strategy as a comprehensive bank focused on providing a wide and innovative range of Sharia-compliant, financial solutions to its corporate and individual clients, an advanced infrastructure has been renewed across a network of 70 branches across Egypt, led by a highly qualified team. The bank provides innovative technology encompassing all digital products and introduces the latest smart methods in banking services technology to facilitate processes for customers, aiming to provide the latest electronic payment technologies. That way, its sustainable growth is linked to its exceptional level of service, employee efficiency, and its market share growth.

To achieve integration across its banking services and provide a wide array of products and services, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank established ADI Capital Egypt, its investment banking arm, ADI Finance Leasing Company, ADI Consumer Finance and ADI Microfinance, to provide non-banking financial services. These subsidiaries were established in response to the growing needs of customers and to provide convenient and immediate services leveraging the latest digital financial technologies.

Media Relations Director: Asmaa Ghoneim

a.ghonem@vantage.com.eg