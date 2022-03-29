AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy for Capacity Building (TAG-Academy), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with Galaxy International Group; an information technology company; to cooperate in preparing and implementing joint training programs.

The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and Mr. Majed Bakeer, Galaxy International Group CEO.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his gratitude for such cooperation, calling for pursuing a far-sighted action on digital transformation to take advantage of the digital capabilities in all capacity-building fields, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital transformation.That is in addition to providing digital training programs at all levels.

He further stressed the important role the youth play in making a better future, affirming the necessity for helping them acquire the skills they need to succeed in their professional fields, in addition to making the latest ICT tools accessible to all of them, and to enrich them with extensive expertise that qualifys them to compete in the rapidly evolving labor market.

For his part, Mr. Bakeer expressed his pride in the cooperative relationships with TAG.Global; attributed to the fact that it is the global, Arab national institution with high-level expertise, skilled cadres and outstanding record of achievements in business and knowledge.

Mr. Bakeer also pointed out that the Arab citizen has always been distinguished in facing difficulties, overcoming borders and proving his potential in all the countries of the world, leaving his mark everywhere he went.

According to the agreement, the two parties agreed on conducting (live and online) qualitative and specialized training programs, including Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) program, writing project proposals for non-profit organizations, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and professional certificates and training diplomas in (human resources, marketing, translation, and procurement). That is in addition to, qualifying trainers to implement specialized training programs provided by TAG.Global, and developing joint training programs.

It is worth mentioning that the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy for Capacity Building (TAG-Academy) provides total training solutions and professional training in more than 20 sectors and through more than 500 training programs. Its core competencies include comprehensive training and consulting in areas of training needs assessments, training plans, organizational structure reengineering, and system design, in addition to distinguished executive programs in cooperation with leading government and non-government agencies and organizations from around the globe.

Galaxy International Group has become one of the leading training companies since its inception in 1990. It is distinguished by providing the best training solutions in different fields for government and private institutions, companies, universities, and individuals in Palestine. Galaxy maintains the quality standards through its qualified trainers, in addition to its solutions tailored to every individuals and/or institutions according to the nature of their work.