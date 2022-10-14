The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) has launched a tourism marketing campaign to boost European tourists' awareness of Jordan’s lesser-known destinations, Minister of Tourism and JTB Chairman Nayef Fayez said on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched in Britain, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and the Netherlands, JTB Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat said, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. The campaign is intended to highlight the role of Royal Jordanian, the national airline, Arabiyat said.

He added that the campaign places advertisements in shopping centres, public transportation vehicles, bus stops and metro stations, in addition to billboards in prominent locations, including the Duomo in Milan, Italy, and Manchester, Piccadilly station in the UK.

